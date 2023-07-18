How to watch Mountain West Conference football media days

For a trio of Utah State representatives, the time has come to talk a little football ahead of the team starting fall camp.
The Mountain West Conference will hold its annual football media days in Las Vegas, where the conference will announce both the preseason poll and the all-conference team.
And the big question: will there be any updates about the status of San Diego State and its membership in the league?
MWC football media days
- When: Wednesday, July 19, and Thursday, July 20.
- Where: Circa Resort and Casino, Las Vegas.
- Streaming: Mountain West Network.
What to watch for during MWC football media days
All times listed are Mountain Daylight Time
Wednesday
- 9:30 a.m. MDT: MWC commissioner Gloria Nevarez’s address. The latest on the San Diego State saga is the top storyline heading into media days.
- 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Student-athletes from the following schools will take part in the Mountain West Network live show: New Mexico, Hawaii, UNLV, Air Force, Boise State and Colorado State.
- 2-4 p.m.: Student-athletes from the following schools will take part in the Mountain West Network live show: San Diego State, San Jose State, Utah State, Fresno State, Wyoming and Nevada. Utah State is scheduled to be on the live show from 2:40-3 p.m.
Thursday
- 10 a.m.-noon: Coaches from the following schools will take part in the Mountain West Network live show: New Mexico, Hawaii, UNLV, Air Force, Boise State and Colorado State.
- 1:30-3:30 p.m.: Coaches from the following schools will take part in the Mountain West Network live show: Nevada, Fresno State, San Jose State, Wyoming, San Diego State and Utah State. Utah State’s Blake Anderson is scheduled to be on the live show from 3:10-3:30 p.m.
For Utah State fans
- Follow the Utah State social media accounts for the latest on the Aggies — on Twitter (@USUfootball), Instagram (usufootball) and Facebook (Utah State Football).
Who is representing each school at MWC football media days
Air Force
- Coach Troy Calhoun.
- C Thor Pagliling.
- SS Camby Goff.
Boise State
- Coach Andy Avalos.
- TE Riley Smith.
- LB DJ Schramm.
Colorado State
- Coach Jay Norvell.
- DL Mohamed Kamara.
- P Paddy Turner.
Fresno State
- Coach Jeff Tedford.
- LB Levelle Bailey.
- WR Erik Brooks.
Hawai’i
- Coach Timmy Chang.
- OL Eliki Tanuvasa.
- LB Logan Taylor.
Nevada
- Coach Ken Wilson.
- K Brandon Talton.
- DB Jaden Dedman.
New Mexico
- Coach Danny Gonzales.
- QB Dylan Hopkins.
- CB Donte Martin.
San Diego State
- Coach Brady Hoke.
- TE Mark Redman.
- S Cedarious Barfield.
San Jose State
- Coach Brent Brennan.
- QB Chevan Cordeiro.
- S Tre Jenkins.
UNLV
- Coach Barry Odom.
- QB Doug Brumfield.
- DL Naki Fahina.
Utah State
- Coach Blake Anderson.
- QB Cooper Legas.
- DT Hale Motu’apuaka.
Wyoming
- Coach Craig Bohl.
- QB Andrew Peasley.
- LB Easton Gibbs.