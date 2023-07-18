San Diego State will reportedly remain in the Mountain West after all

After reportedly telling the Mountain West Conference that it intended to leave the conference, San Diego State will reportedly remain in the Mountain West.

Yahoo Sports’ Ross Dellinger reports that the Aztecs were informed by the Mountain West that the school will remain a member, putting to rest the question if the league would welcome them back.

On June 16, the Aztecs reportedly wrote a letter about their intent to leave the MWC, but after no invite from another league materialized, it appears the Aztecs will remain in the conference they have been a member in since 1999.

San Diego State, which may have been hoping that an invite from the Pac-12 was coming, did not receive an invite from the conference, which still has not finalized its media deal.

“San Diego State originally sent the Mountain West a letter announcing its *intention* to withdraw; the MWC took it as a formal withdrawal & withheld distribution. After Pac-12 failed to finalize a new TV deal by SDSU’s June 30 deadline, SDSU requested it remain a MWC member,” Dellinger wrote.

The Aztecs will be “responsible for covering fees that the conference expensed over legal work during a letter exchange with SDSU about its possible withdrawal,” according to Dellinger.

