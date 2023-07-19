What records has Taylor Swift and The Eras Tour broken in the last year?
Taylor Swift is breaking records left and right with her proliferation of records. This week, she became the first living artist in 60 years to chart four albums in the top 10 on the Billboard 200 chart, according to Billboard.
Swift also became the first female artist in history to have 12 No. 1 albums. She charted her 12th No. 1 with “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version),” which was released July 7, beating out previous record-holder Barbra Streisand, who had 11 No. 1 albums, per CNN.
While breaking records with album releases, Swift is simultaneously on a massive tour performing music from all 17 years of her musical career. The Eras Tour has also broken records and made some historic firsts.
Here’s a list of some of the records and historic firsts for Swift in the last year with her music and The Eras Tour.
- The Eras Tour will likely become the highest-grossing tour of all time, with reports predicting she could make $520 million from the 52-city tour, Evie Magazine reported.
- Her opening night show in Glendale, Arizona, broke the record for most-attended concert by a female artist in U.S. history, with 69,000 fans in attendance, according to Capital FM.
- A record number of fans logged on to Ticketmaster to register for the verified presale — 3.5 million people tried to register, making it the largest registration ever, Ticketmaster reported.
- On the date of the sale, over 2 million tickets were sold on Ticketmaster, the most tickets ever sold for an artist in one day, per Ticketmaster.
- At the 2022 Video Music Awards, she broke the record for most video of the year wins, per Insider.
- She smashed the record for most-streamed album in a single day on Spotify when she released “Midnights” in October 2022, with 184.7 million streams, per Insider.
- With “Midnights,” she also became the first and only artist in history to chart all top 10 Billboard Hot 100 spots, per Insider.
- Again with “Midnights,” Swift sold over 500,000 vinyl copies of the record, setting a new record in vinyl sales, the Los Angeles Times reported.