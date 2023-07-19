What records has Taylor Swift and The Eras Tour broken in the last year?

Taylor Swift is breaking records left and right with her proliferation of records. This week, she became the first living artist in 60 years to chart four albums in the top 10 on the Billboard 200 chart, according to Billboard.

Swift also became the first female artist in history to have 12 No. 1 albums. She charted her 12th No. 1 with “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version),” which was released July 7, beating out previous record-holder Barbra Streisand, who had 11 No. 1 albums, per CNN.

While breaking records with album releases, Swift is simultaneously on a massive tour performing music from all 17 years of her musical career. The Eras Tour has also broken records and made some historic firsts.

Here’s a list of some of the records and historic firsts for Swift in the last year with her music and The Eras Tour.

