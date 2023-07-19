Pictures from around the world — record-high heat plagues three continents

Records — and not the good kind — are being broken left and right for the heat across North America, Europe and Asia, raising alarms for global warming.
According to NASA, temperatures throughout the years continue to go up and what’s happening now are the latest effects.
The West experiences more intense heat
This summer, heat waves have plagued the South and Southwest of the United States, with the Los Angeles Times reporting that Death Valley hit 128 degrees Fahrenheit on Sunday, nearing the hottest temperature on earth, and, as the Arizona Central reported, Phoenix broke the national record with 19 consecutive days above 110 degrees.
And unfortunately, it’s not over yet. The National Weather Service expects the heat wave to continue into the weekend across the Southwest and spread to the whole South, even reaching as far north as Utah, Idaho and Montana.
An extremely dangerous and long-duration heat wave will continue over the Southwest well into next week with oppressive heat indices spreading across the south-central and southeast U.S. through this weekend.
An upcoming excessive heat watch is in effect from July 22 to July 24 in eastern Box Elder County, across the Northern Wasatch Front and in the Salt Lake Valley, reported KSL. Temperatures up to 105 degrees are possible coming out of Pioneer Day weekend.
What are the hotspots around the world?
Western China is also experiencing sweltering heat, as Beijing is on its 28th consecutive day of the temperature being above 95 degrees, per Reuters. It’s unusual for China, where temps usually range from a high of 92 degrees to a low of 71 degrees, per travel site Wanderlog.
In Europe this week, most of Italy’s main cities are under a massive heatwave which locals have deemed “settimana infernale,” or “week of hell,” reported BBC. Temperatures have reached up to 116 degrees in Sicily.
Perhaps the hottest on record, the Middle East has experienced temperatures nearing the maximum possible for human life, nearing a heat index of 152 degrees, reported The Washington Post (the heat index number is the combined temperature from the air and humidity, per NWS).