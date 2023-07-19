Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, July 19, 2023 | 
Utah State Football College Football Sports

Here’s where Utah State is predicted to finish in the Mountain West standings

The Aggies land in the bottom half of the conference’s preseason media poll

By Brandon Judd Brandon Judd
Utah State quarterback Cooper Legas runs with the ball during the second half of the First Responder Bowl.

Utah State quarterback Cooper Legas runs with the ball during the First Responder Bowl against Memphis, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, in Dallas. The Aggies were predicted to finish eighth in the Mountain West Conference preseason media poll released Wednesday.

Sam Hodde, Associated Press

After suffering through its second losing season in three years and seeing widespread attrition via the transfer portal, it’s little surprise that Utah State is projected to finish in the bottom half of the Mountain West Conference standings.

The Aggies are predicted to finish eighth in the MWC preseason media poll released Wednesday, receiving 194 points.

Boise State was picked to win the conference title, with 28 of a possible 37 first-place votes

Air Force (two first-place votes) and defending league champion Fresno State (five) are predicted second and third, respectively.

Related

The MWC dropped divisions this year — Utah State previously played in the Mountain Division.

The Aggies rallied last season to become bowl eligible — winning five out of six after starting the year 1-4 — but lost in the First Responder Bowl to drop to 6-7 on the year.

Utah State has one player, safety Ike Larsen, represented on the preseason All-MWC team, which was also released Wednesday morning.

Larsen, a second-team All-MWC performer in 2022, is one of only two sophomores on the preseason all-conference team.

The MWC football media days are being held Wednesday and Thursday in Las Vegas. Utah State quarterback Cooper Legas and defensive tackle Hale Motu’apuaka, along with coach Blake Anderson, are representing the Aggies at the event.

Mountain West preseason media poll

(first-place votes in parentheses)

  1. Boise State (28), 433.
  2. Air Force (2), 364.
  3. Fresno State (5), 351.
  4. San Diego State (1), 338.
  5. San Jose State, 293.
  6. Wyoming, 281.
  7. Colorado State, 201.
  8. Utah State, 194.
  9. UNLV (1), 177.
  10. Hawai’i, 102.
  11. Nevada, 92.
  12. New Mexico, 60.

