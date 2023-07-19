Here’s where Utah State is predicted to finish in the Mountain West standings

After suffering through its second losing season in three years and seeing widespread attrition via the transfer portal, it’s little surprise that Utah State is projected to finish in the bottom half of the Mountain West Conference standings.

The Aggies are predicted to finish eighth in the MWC preseason media poll released Wednesday, receiving 194 points.

Boise State was picked to win the conference title, with 28 of a possible 37 first-place votes

Air Force (two first-place votes) and defending league champion Fresno State (five) are predicted second and third, respectively.

The MWC dropped divisions this year — Utah State previously played in the Mountain Division.

The Aggies rallied last season to become bowl eligible — winning five out of six after starting the year 1-4 — but lost in the First Responder Bowl to drop to 6-7 on the year.

Utah State has one player, safety Ike Larsen, represented on the preseason All-MWC team, which was also released Wednesday morning.

Larsen, a second-team All-MWC performer in 2022, is one of only two sophomores on the preseason all-conference team.

The MWC football media days are being held Wednesday and Thursday in Las Vegas. Utah State quarterback Cooper Legas and defensive tackle Hale Motu’apuaka, along with coach Blake Anderson, are representing the Aggies at the event.

Mountain West preseason media poll

(first-place votes in parentheses)

