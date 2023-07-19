The virally popular Prime Energy drinks, a beverage brand founded by YouTubers Logan Paul and KSI, are being recalled in Canada because they exceed the country’s legal caffeine limits, reports The Associated Press.

Health Canada said last week that at 200 milligrams of caffeine per can, Prime Energy drinks exceed the regulator’s legal caffeine limit of 180 milligrams per serving and cannot be sold, per AP. Health Canada noted that some shops may be selling Prime without approval.

Paul responded to the recall on Twitter last week, claiming that the brand does not distribute its drinks in Canada.

“We don’t even distribute Prime Energy in Canada,” Paul said in video posted to Twitter. “So how could it be recalled?”

“The level of misinformation currently being spread around Prime is actually insane,” Paul continued. “Prime formulas are compliant with each specific country’s regulatory bodies. All of them. And yeah, our drinks have caffeine in them. It’s an energy drink.”

Prime drinks, marketed for its “bold, thirst-quenching flavors to help you refresh, replenish, and refuel,” was launched last year by Paul and KSI and quickly became popular with kids.

The energy drinks, which are recommended for adult customers only, have a lot of caffeine — Prime has more than six times the amount of caffeine as a Coke and far more than the brand’s competitors.

At 200 milligrams of caffeine per 12-ounce can, it has nearly double the amount of caffeine in a 12-ounce can of Red Bull, which contains 102 milligrams of caffeine. Monster and Rockstar energy drinks contain 160 milligrams of caffeine per 16-ounce can.

The FDA recommends that healthy adults do not drink more than 400 milligrams of caffeine per day. This can vary based on how sensitive an individual is to caffeine and how fast they metabolize it.

Overconsumption of caffeine can lead to: jitters, anxiousness, insomnia, nausea, headache, fast heart rate and upset stomach, reports the FDA. Toxic effects — such as seizures — have been observed with rapid consumption of roughly 1,200 milligrams of caffeine.

Each Prime Energy drink is clearly labeled with a warning: “not recommended for children under 18.” The brand sells a different drink, Prime Hydration, which contains zero sugar and is caffeine-free.

But there is little noticeable difference in the marketing and packaging of the two drinks, per AP. So some parents could be under the impression they are purchasing the hydration beverage, only to get their children the highly caffeinated energy drink.

How much caffeine is safe for children?

The American Academy of Pediatrics says there is “no proven safe dose of caffeine for children,” and advises against caffeine consumption for kids under 12. For kids between 12-18, it suggests limiting daily caffeine intake to less than 100 milligrams (roughly two 12-ounce cans of soda).

Children face similar symptoms as adults when experiencing a caffeine overdose, such as racing heart, headaches and upset stomach. Even without overconsumption of caffeine, children can experience symptoms from long-term caffeine use, such as irritability, sleep problems, increased stress hormones, increased sugar intake, an increased risk of anger, violence and risk-taking, as well as withdrawal symptoms such as difficulty concentrating and headaches when everyday caffeine consumption is stopped.

Kids with health conditions such as heart problems, seizures or migraines could be at higher risk for caffeine-related problems than others, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. Speak with your child’s pediatrician or other health professional if you have concerns about your child’s caffeine consumption.

FDA called upon to investigate Prime energy drinks

Sen. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., believes Prime drinks are being marketed to kids despite its massive amounts of caffeine. Schumer called on the Food and Drug Administration earlier this month to investigate Prime drinks and warn parents of the “cauldron of caffeine” found in the beverage, reports The Associated Press.

“Who is the main target of Prime? It’s kids under 18,” Schumer said, per CBS News.

“One of the summer’s hottest status symbols for kids is not an outfit, or a toy — it’s a beverage,” Schumer said, per AP. “But buyers and parents beware because it’s a serious health concern for the kids it so feverishly targets.”

Prime drinks has not responded to Schumer’s call on the FDA to investigate the beverages.