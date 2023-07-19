Why CMT pulled Jason Aldean’s controversial ‘Try That in a Small Town’ music video

Country Music Television will no long air country star Jason Aldean’s music video “Try That in a Small Town” after it sparked controversy following its release on Friday, reports USA Today.

The TV network pulled the music video after it stirred up backlash from critics who claim “the song strikes a threatening tone while criticizing gun control and protests against police,” per Axios. The three-minute video splices Aldean’s performance with videos of riots, flag burning, protests and crime.

“Sucker punch somebody on a sidewalk. Carjack an old lady at a red light. Pull a gun on the owner of a liquor store. Ya think it’s cool, well, act a fool if ya like,” Aldean sings in “Try That in a Small Town.”

“Got a gun that my granddad gave me. They say one day they’re gonna round up. Well, that (expletive) might fly in the city, good luck,” Aldean continues in his single.

Some viewers noticed that scenes from the music video were filmed at the Maury County Courthouse in Columbia, Tennessee, a site where a Black man named Henry Choate was lynched in 1927, according to USA Today.

Aldean, who survived a mass shooting while performing in Las Vegas in 2017 (per Entertainment Tonight), defended the song on Twitter on Tuesday, claiming he was unfairly accused “of releasing a pro-lynching song” that was critical of the Black Lives Matter movement.

“There is not a single lyric in the song that references race or points to it- and there isn’t a single video clip that isn’t real news footage -and while I can try and respect others to have their own interpretation of a song with music- this one goes too far,” Aldean wrote on Twitter.

“‘Try That In A Small Town,’ for me, refers to the feeling of a community that I had growing up, where we took care of our neighbors, regardless of differences of background or belief,” the singer continued.

In the past 24 hours I have been accused of releasing a pro-lynching song (a song that has been out since May) and was subject to the comparison that I (direct quote) was not too pleased with the nationwide BLM protests. These references are not only meritless, but dangerous.… — Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) July 18, 2023

What critics are saying about Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’

American musician Sheryl Crow took to Twitter on Tuesday to slam Aldean’s music video for “promoting violence.”

“I’m from a small town. Even people in small towns are sick of violence,” Crow tweeted. “There’s nothing small-town or American about promoting violence. You should know that better than anyone having survived a mass shooting.”

Shannon Watts, founder of gun violence advocacy group Moms Demand Action, claimed the song “is an ode to a sundown town, suggesting people be beaten or shot for expressing free speech.”

“It also insinuates that guns are being confiscated, the penalty for which is apparently death,” Watts continued in a Twitter post.

Tennessee state Rep. Justin Jones added to the conversation on Twitter, writing: “As Tennessee lawmakers, we have an obligation to condemn Jason Aldean’s heinous song calling for racist violence. What a shameful vision of gun extremism and vigilantism. We will continue to call for common sense gun laws, that protect ALL our children and communities.”