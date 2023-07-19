Israeli President Isaac Herzog gave a joint address to Congress Wednesday in honor of the 75th anniversary of his country’s statehood.

In his remarks, he celebrated the strength of U.S.-Israel relations and democracy and pluralism in Israel while decrying what he sees as antisemitic criticism of his country.

Back in Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took to Twitter and praised Herzog for expressing a “strong and decisive position against Iran.”

“Together we will stand, together we will win,” he said.

נאום חשוב של נשיא המדינה הרצוג שהביע את עמדתנו התקיפה והנחרצת נגד איראן. יחד נעמוד, יחד ננצח 🇮🇱 — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) July 19, 2023

The New York Times reported that the centrist Israeli news outlet, Times of Israel, published a headline that said, “To thunderous applause in Congress, Herzog stresses Israel’s ‘independent judiciary.’” Meanwhile, Jerusalem Post, a conservative publication, highlighted Herzog’s statements about antisemitism and the threat Iran’s nuclear program presents.

Israel’s historic relationship with U.S.

Herzog began his remarks with a personal anecdote about watching an Israeli president’s first address to Congress in 1987 on television with his wife.

“That president was my father. Standing here today, representing the Jewish, democratic State of Israel in its 75th year, at the very podium from which my late father, President Chaim Herzog spoke, is the honor of a lifetime,” he said.

He thanked President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and other congressional leaders for upholding an “ironclad friendship with Israel.”

Herzog looked back on the historical significance of the relationship between the two countries, starting with the time when Harry Truman, the U.S. president in 1949, met with Herzog’s grandfather, Rabbi Yitzhak Isaac Halevi Herzog, in the Oval Office to recognize the State of Israel, a mere 11 minutes after it was founded.

“(Rabbi Herzog) spoke of the Divine Providence that destined President Truman to help bring about the rebirth of Israel, after two thousand years of exile,” said the Israeli president. “Witnesses of the encounter recalled tears running down President Truman’s cheeks.”

Israel’s greatest challenge

Herzog called Israel a “vibrant democracy” with a “strong Supreme Court and an independent judiciary.”

Hezog said the greatest challenge his country faces is Iran’s nuclear program.

“Iran is building nuclear capabilities, that pose a threat to the stability of the Middle East and beyond,” Herzog said. “Every country or region controlled or infiltrated by Iran has experienced utter havoc. We have seen this in Yemen, Gaza, in Syria, Lebanon, and Iraq. In fact, we have seen this in Iran itself where the regime has lost its people and is suppressing them brutally.”

“Israel has no border with Iran. Israel has no resources contested by Iran. Israel has no conflict with the Iranian people,” he said. “And yet, the Iranian regime — together with its proxies throughout the Middle East — is aiming and working towards destroying the State of Israel, killing the Jews and challenging the entire free world.”

Herzog said that allowing Iran to become a nuclear state is unacceptable and that the U.S. and Israel need to work together to prevent this threat to international security.

Israel-Palestine relations

The Israeli president said the state of Israel wants to make peace with Palestinians, but ongoing violence makes this difficult.

“My deep yearning, Mr. Speaker, is for Israel to one day make peace with our Palestinian neighbors,” he said. “Notwithstanding the deep political differences, and the numerous challenges that surround Israeli-Palestinian relations — and I do not ignore them — but it should be clear that one cannot talk about peace while condoning or legitimizing terror, implicitly or explicitly. True peace cannot be anchored in violence.”

He condemned the targeted terrorist attacks on Israel and Israelis, calling them a “moral disgrace.”

“The younger generation of Israelis and Palestinians deserve better. They are all worthy of a future to look towards, a future of peace and prosperity. A future of hope. I am wholeheartedly committed to this vision, a vision of hope and peace, true peace, without any terror,” Herzog added.

Congress’ criticism against Israel

The Israeli president acknowledged the criticism his country has received from congressional leaders.

Several U.S. representatives refused to attend Herzog’s address, while others like Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., were more vocal with their criticisms.

In the days before Herzog’s arrival, Jayapal called Israel a “racist state.”

She later backtracked on the characterization and issued an apology, as the Deseret News reported.

“I do not believe the idea of Israel as a nation is racist,” she said. “I do, however, believe that (Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s) extreme right-wing government has engaged in discriminatory and outright racist policies and that there are extreme racists driving that policy within the leadership of the current government.”

After Jayapal’s statement, McCarthy fast-tracked a resolution, affirming support for Israel. It passed 412-9-1, and Jayapal also voted in favor.

“The State of Israel is not a racist or apartheid state, Congress rejects all forms of antisemitism and xenophobia, and the United States will always be a staunch partner and supporter of Israel,” the resolution said.

Herzog said he is “not oblivious to criticism among friends.”

“But criticism of Israel must not cross the line into negation of the State of Israel’s right to exist. Questioning the Jewish people’s right to self-determination, is not legitimate diplomacy, it is antisemitism,” he said. “Vilifying and attacking Jews, whether in Israel, in the United States, or anywhere in the world is antisemitism.”

He also defended the existence of democracy in Israel, saying protests and demonstrations are allowed.

“I am well aware of the imperfections of Israeli democracy, and I am conscious of the questions posed by our greatest of friends. The momentous debate in Israel is painful, and deeply unnerving, because it highlights the cracks within the whole,” Herzog said.

“Although we are working through sore issues, just like you, I know our democracy is strong and resilient. Israel has democracy in its DNA,” he said.

McCarthy reacts to Herzog’s address

In his concluding remarks, Herzog said Israel and the U.S. will disagree on many issues, “But we will always remain family.”

Shortly after his address, that earned many rounds of applause and standing ovations, McCarthy released a statement, saying it was a privilege to welcome Herzog to Capitol Hill and reaffirmed the strong bond the two countries shared.

“For 75 years, America and Israel have stood together as partners in defense of freedom, democracy, and mutual security. We must always remain at each other’s side in that mission, strengthening our friendship so that, together, we can forge an even brighter future.” McCarthy said. “That is America’s commitment to Israel, and we will not flinch from it.”