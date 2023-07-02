Everything you need to know ahead of Utah Jazz summer league action

While June 21 was the first day of the summer solstice, for me the hot season officially starts with Salt Lake City Summer League.

On Monday the Utah Jazz will kickoff the annual offseason showcase, which runs from July 3-6. After that, the team immediately heads Las Vegas for the NBA Summer League from July 7-17.

Today I want to get you ready for all the Utah Jazz summer league action. First up — the roster:

Putting this out again with SLC Summer League starting tomorrow: pic.twitter.com/jqh3rFa5xs — Sarah Todd (@NBASarah) July 2, 2023

The roster is headlined by Ochai Agbaji and Luka Samanic, along with the Jazz’s three 2023 draft picks, Taylor Hendricks, Keyonte George and Brice Sensabaugh.

Other highlights of the roster include Vernon Carey Jr., who was a late addition to the Jazz’s roster last season but has not played for the team yet; Johnny Juzang, who is returning with the Jazz after spending last season with the team on a two-way deal; and Joey Houser, an undrafted forward out of Michigan State, who is set to sign a two-way deal with the Jazz.

Injury updates

Hendricks suffered a right hamstring strain during predraft workouts and hasn’t yet fully practiced with the Jazz yet.

Sensabaugh had left knee surgery back in March, and although he’s been medically cleared, he’s still ramping back up after months of rehab.

Though the Jazz’s summer league squad has been practicing together this week and both Hendricks and Sensabaugh have not been able to fully participate, they have been getting shots up and working out at Zions Bank Basketball Campus, which is a good sign.

Furthermore, Jazz summer league head coach Evan Bradds said that Hendricks and Sensabaugh “are day-to-day,” which doesn’t rule them out, and the fact that the Jazz put them on the summer league roster should give everyone hope that they will see the floor before the summer showcases are over.

On Sunday, Juzang was not able to practice with the team because of a right ankle sprain.

Carey, who was on the Jazz roster for the last couple of games of the 2022-23 season, had a minor ankle injury at the time and so he did not play, but he’s fully healthy now and is ready to hit the ground running.

Coaching notes

Bradds, an assistant coach with the Jazz, will be the head coach in both Salt Lake and Las Vegas during the summer league run and he’ll be aided by Sean Sheldon, Chris Jones and Anthony Beaumont, who were also on the Jazz’s staff last season.

Newly hired SLC Stars head coach Steve Wojciechowski will be on the summer league coaching staff, along with Mike Williams, a new addition to the Jazz coaching staff who most recently served as the G League’s Capital City Go-Go head coach.

The summer league team will also host three guest coaches. Lassi Tuovi is the head coach of the Finnish National Team, Joseph Gomis played professionally in France from 1996-2015 and Emmanuel Mavomo is an assistant coach for Paris Basketball.

Schedule

July 3 | 5 p.m. | Memphis Grizzlies vs. Philadelphia 76ers | NBA TV

July 3 | 7 p.m. | Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Utah Jazz | NBA TV, KJZZ

July 5 | 5 p.m. | Memphis Grizzlies vs. Oklahoma City Thunder | NBA TV

July 5 | 7 p.m. | Philadelphia 76ers vs. Utah Jazz | NBA TV, KJZZ

July 6 | 5 p.m. | Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Philadelphia 76ers | ESPN2

July 6 | 7 p.m. | Memphis Grizzlies vs. Utah Jazz | NBA TV, KJZZ