The Easter eggs and announcements leading up to Taylor Swift’s ‘Speak Now’ album

Taylor Swift is rereleasing her third studio album, “Speak Now,” next Friday, July 7, but her fans have been searching for clues and hints at which album would come next for months, even years.

In 2021, Swift announced she would be rerecording her first six albums after her record label didn’t offer to let her buy the rights to the music and sold her catalogue to music executive Scooter Braun. Swift has the rights to rerecord the music and has already released new versions of two of her original albums, which included songs never-before-released that she wrote at the time that got scrapped from the original album for one reason or another.

Here’s a timeline of the Easter eggs Swift left for her fans, as well as the official announcements in regards to the album.

Taylor Swift hints at ‘Speak Now’ release in ‘Bejeweled’ music video

Swift is known for her tricky hijinks that leave fans guessing and speculating wildly about what the musical artist is up to next. She used one of her recent music videos, “Bejeweled,” to drop Easter eggs that “Speak Now” would be the next album she would rerelease.

An instrumental version of one of the most popular songs from the album plays at the beginning of the video.

Typically, Cinderella has two stepsisters, but in this reimagining, she has three — the three sisters from the band HAIM — to signify Swift’s third album.

The evil stepmother played by Laura Dern says “Speak now, tired, tacky wench,” referencing the “Speak Now” album.

Swift enters an elevator with 13 floors with different colors and first selects floor three in purple, which represents the album.

Later, she heads to the 13th floor, which is also purple, and represents all 10 of Swift’s original albums and two of the already public rereleases, with 13th being the newest.

Swift sits on a giant clock, which is pointing to 3 o’clock — again, the third studio album.

The overhead shots in the video resemble the layout on the original “Speak Now” CDs.

Toward the end of the video, Swift stands at the balcony of a castle in a poofy yellow dress that resembles the balcony and dress she wore during the “Speak Now” tour.

The video concludes with the same instrumental version of “Enchanted” from the “Speak Now” album.

Swift herself even confirmed on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” that the “Bejeweled” video was bursting with so many easter eggs that she had a spreadsheet list.

Hints Taylor Swift has dropped about ‘Speak Now’ during The Eras Tour

Swifties aren’t just following her moves on social media and new music and media releases. Many have been scrutinizing her tour performances from TikTok, Twitter and Instagram, searching for clues and hints at upcoming projects.



During her performance of “Look What You Made Me Do,” her backup dancers and vocalists are dressed in some of her memorable outfits and are placed in glass cages. The vocalist dressed in the iconic purple halter dress, Swift’s signature look during her “Speak Now” tour, beats on the glass trying to get out. Swifties speculated that it represented her trying to escape some of the legal challenges over trademark and copyright issues Swift dealt with about the name of the album, which was settled the week before the performance.

Swift performs a whopping 44 songs during her performance, but she only performs one song from “Speak Now,” leading fans to wonder if she wants to wait to add more songs from the album to the setlist once she owns the songs as Taylor’s Version.

A week before Swift announced the rerelease, the light-up wristbands fans are gifted to wear throughout the show collectively lit up in purple hues at the end of the show, as well as the lights on stage.

Official announcements for Taylor Swift’s ‘Speak Now’ re-release

Swift officially announced she would be rereleasing “Speak Now” on May 5 during her Nashville performance.

“I think rather than me speaking about it,” she said during the show. “I thought I would show you, so if you would direct your attention,” where the gigantic screens displayed the album cover and date of the release. Once the announcement was made, Nashville lit up purple lights on the bridge near Nissan Stadium over the Cumberland River, the “Today” Show reported.

It fills me with such pride and joy to announce that my version of Speak Now will be out July 7 (just in time for July 9th, iykyk 😆) I first made Speak Now, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20. The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their… pic.twitter.com/oa0Vs5kszr — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 6, 2023

Shortly after the announcement onstage, Swift made the announcement on her social media accounts.

“I first made Speak Now, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20,” Swift tweeted. “The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions and wild wistfulness. I love this album because it tells a tale of growing up, flailing, flying and crashing… and living to speak about it.”

What we know about Taylor Swift’s ‘Speak Now’ re-release

“Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” comes out Friday, July 7 at midnight, and it features all of the original tracks rerecorded and includes six songs from the vault that listeners haven’t heard yet. Two of the songs feature collaborations with artists who were wildly popular at the time of the release — Fall Out Boy and Hayley Williams, the lead singer from Paramore.

