With 14 programs joining new conferences, here’s what college football will look like in 2023

Back in 2021 when Texas and Oklahoma accepted an invitation to join the Southeastern Conference, it set off a chain reaction that has deeply impacted several other programs and conferences at the top level of college football.

Part of that impact is that 14 teams are joining new conferences for the 2023 season, moves that became official Saturday.

Of the 14, four are making a jump to a Power Five conference, eight are switching conferences at the Group of Five level and two are moving up from the Football Championship Subdivision ranks.

There will be another seismic conference realignment shift next year — though it involves much fewer schools, with blueblood programs Texas and Oklahoma joining the SEC and USC and UCLA heading to the Big Ten.

All totaled, from 2022 to 2024, 23 different programs are joining new conferences at the Football Bowl Subdivision level — or 17% of all FBS programs.

Here’s where each team will be playing during the 2023 college football season at the FBS level:

* indicates a new member of the conference

American Athletic Conference

*Charlotte.

East Carolina.

*Florida Atlantic.

Memphis.

Navy.

*North Texas.

*Rice.

South Florida.

SMU.

Temple.

Tulane.

Tulsa.

*UAB.

*UTSA.

2023 additions: Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, North Texas, Rice, UAB and UTSA are joining the American Athletic Conference from Conference USA.

2023 departures: Cincinnati, Houston and UCF left the American Athletic Conference for the Big 12.

Atlantic Coast Conference

Boston College.

Clemson.

Duke.

Florida State.

Georgia Tech.

Louisville.

Miami.

North Carolina.

NC State.

Pittsburgh.

Syracuse.

Virginia.

Virginia Tech.

Wake Forest.

Of note: The ACC is eliminating divisions beginning with the 2023 season.

Big 12 Conference

Baylor.

*BYU.

*Cincinnati.

*Houston.

Iowa State.

Kansas.

Kansas State.

Oklahoma.

Oklahoma State.

Texas.

Texas Tech.

TCU.

*UCF.

West Virginia.

2023 additions: Cincinnati, Houston and UCF are joining the Big 12 from the American Athletic Conference, while BYU was previously an independent program.

Future departures: Oklahoma and Texas will leave the Big 12 for the SEC in 2024.

Big Ten Conference

East Division



Indiana.

Maryland.

Michigan.

Michigan State.

Ohio State.

Penn State.

Rutgers.

West Division



Illinois.

Iowa.

Minnesota.

Nebraska.

Northwestern.

Purdue.

Wisconsin.

Future additions: UCLA and USC will be joining the Big Ten from the Pac-12 in 2024.

Of note: The Big Ten will be eliminating divisions beginning in 2024.

Conference USA

Florida International.

*Jacksonville State.

*Liberty.

Louisiana Tech.

Middle Tennessee.

*New Mexico State.

*Sam Houston.

UTEP.

Western Kentucky.

2023 additions: Liberty and New Mexico State are joining Conference USA after previously being independent programs, while Jacksonville State and Sam Houston join from the FCS ranks.

2023 departures: Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, North Texas, Rice, UAB and UTSA left Conference USA for the American Athletic Conference.

Future addition: Kennesaw State will join Conference USA from the FCS ranks in 2024.

FBS Independents

Army.

Notre Dame.

UConn.

UMass.

2023 departures: BYU left for the Big 12, and Liberty and New Mexico State for Conference USA.

Mid-American Conference

East Division



Akron.

Bowling Green.

Buffalo.

Kent State.

Miami (Ohio).

Ohio.

West Division



Ball State.

Central Michigan.

Eastern Michigan.

Northern Illinois.

Toledo.

Western Michigan.

Mountain West Conference

Air Force.

Boise State.

Colorado State.

Fresno State.

Hawaii.

Nevada.

New Mexico.

San Diego State.

San Jose State.

Utah State.

UNLV.

Wyoming.

Pac-12 Conference

Arizona.

Arizona State.

California.

Colorado.

Oregon.

Oregon State.

Stanford.

Utah.

UCLA.

USC.

Washington.

Washington State.

Future departures: UCLA and USC will leave the Pac-12 for the Big Ten in 2024.

Southeastern Conference

East Division



Florida.

Georgia.

Kentucky.

Missouri.

South Carolina.

Tennessee.

Vanderbilt.

West Division



Alabama.

Arkansas.

Auburn.

LSU.

Mississippi.

Mississippi State.

Texas A&M.

Future additions: Oklahoma and Texas will join the SEC from the Big 12 in 2024.

Of note: The SEC will be eliminating divisions beginning in 2024.

Sun Belt Conference

East Division



Appalachian State.

Coastal Carolina.

Georgia Southern.

Georgia State.

James Madison.

Marshall.

Old Dominion.

West Division



Arkansas State.

Louisiana.

South Alabama.

Southern Miss.

Texas State.

Troy.

UL Monroe.

2022 additions: Marshall, Old Dominion and Southern Miss joined the Sun Belt from Conference USA last summer, while James Madison joined from the FCS ranks.

