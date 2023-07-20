How to watch Pac-12 football media day

The lingering question surrounding the Pac-12 — when will it get its media rights deal done? — isn’t expected to have any significant answers this week.

That means, instead, that players and coaches can focus on what’s most important — talking football — when the conference holds its Pac-12 football media day in Las Vegas on Friday.

There are plenty of strong talking points surrounding the league in regard to the 2023 season — as many as five Pac-12 teams could be ranked in the top 25 to start the year, and there is a strong group of returning quarterbacks, led by Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams from USC.

That doesn’t mean, of course, that the media rights deal won’t garner its share of attention during the day.

Pac-12 football media day at a glance

When: Friday, July 21.

Friday, July 21. Where: Resorts World Las Vegas.

Resorts World Las Vegas. On TV: Pac-12 Network.

Pac-12 Network. Streaming: Pac-12 Insider, the Pac-12 Now app and on Pac-12.com.

What to watch for during Pac-12 football media day

All times listed are Mountain Daylight Time

Friday’s schedule



9 a.m. MDT: Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff’s address. Topics that are expected to be discussed include an update on the Pac-12 media rights deal, the depth of the conference this season, and the departure of USC and UCLA next season.

Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff’s address. Topics that are expected to be discussed include an update on the Pac-12 media rights deal, the depth of the conference this season, and the departure of USC and UCLA next season. 9:45 a.m.: Utah head coach and player availability, with coach Kyle Whittingham, quarterback Cam Rising and safety Cole Bishop.

Utah head coach and player availability, with coach Kyle Whittingham, quarterback Cam Rising and safety Cole Bishop. 10:20 a.m.-12:40 p.m.: Head coach and player availability for USC (starts 10:20 a.m.), Stanford (10:55), Arizona (11:30), Washington State (12:05 p.m.) and Oregon State (12:40).

Head coach and player availability for USC (starts 10:20 a.m.), Stanford (10:55), Arizona (11:30), Washington State (12:05 p.m.) and Oregon State (12:40). 2-4:55 p.m.: Head coach and player availability for Washington (starts 2 p.m.), Oregon (2:35), Arizona State (3:10), California (3:45), Colorado (4:20) and UCLA (4:55).

For Utah fans

The Deseret News will have sports writer Jay Drew at the event. Follow him at @JayDrewonUtes on Twitter for updates throughout the day.

Utah will have its social media team on-site — find Utes-centric content at the following accounts on Twitter (@Utah_Football), Instagram (@UtahFootball), Threads (@UtahFootball), Facebook (Utah Football) and Tik Tok (@Utah_Football).

Who is representing each school

Arizona



Coach Jedd Fisch.

QB Jayden de Laura.

CB Treydan Stukes.

Arizona State



Coach Kenny Dillingham.

TE Jalin Conyers.

DB Jordan Clark.

California



Coach Justin Wilcox.

OL Matthew Cindric.

LB Jackson Sirmon.

Colorado



Defensive coordinator Charles Kelly.

QB Shedeur Sanders.

CB/WR Travis Hunter.

Note: Head coach Deion Sanders will miss media day due to surgery and be replaced by Kelly, per Boulder Daily Camera’s Brian Howell.

Oregon



Coach Dan Lanning.

QB Bo Nix.

LB Jeffrey Bassa.

Oregon State



Coach Jonathan Smith.

WR Anthony Gould.

DB Kitan Oladapo.

Stanford



Coach Troy Taylor.

WR John Humphreys.

ILB Tristan Sinclair.

Utah



Coach Kyle Whittingham.

QB Cam Rising.

S Cole Bishop.

UCLA



Coach Chip Kelly.

OL Duke Clemons.

DL/LB Laiatu Latu.

USC



Coach Lincoln Riley.

QB Caleb Williams.

ILB Mason Cobb.

Washington



Coach Kalen DeBoer.

QB Michael Penix Jr.

LB Edefuan Ulofoshio.

Washington State

