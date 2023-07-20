The top Latter-day Saint football prospect in the 2024 class will soon make his college decision

Gatlin Bair, a four-star wide receiver prospect out of Burley, Idaho, will soon be making his college decision.

Bair, one of the more intriguing recruits of the 2024 class due in part to his elite speed, will announce where he’ll play in college on Aug. 5 at 5 p.m. MDT, 247 Sports’ Brandon Huffman reported Thursday.

Bair will choose from a final five schools that include Michigan, Nebraska, Oregon, TCU and Boise State, as the Deseret News previously reported.

Both On3 and Rivals consider Michigan to be the favorite.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound Bair is rated the top recruit from Idaho and is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He plans on serving a mission before playing college football, as the Deseret News previously reported.

Both BYU and Utah, along with Utah State, offered Bair, but none of the Utah schools made his top five.

He is rated the No. 35 overall recruit nationally in the 2024 recruiting class and the ninth-best receiver overall, according to 247 Sports’ composite rankings.

Bair, a track and field prodigy who ran the 100 meters in 10.18 seconds at a national meet in Texas earlier this year, is coming off a standout season for Burley.

Last year, Bair caught 73 passes for 1,073 yards and 18 touchdowns, according to MaxPreps. He averaged 119.2 yards receiving.

