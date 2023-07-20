Facebook Twitter
Thursday, July 20, 2023 | 
College Football Sports

The top Latter-day Saint football prospect in the 2024 class will soon make his college decision

Gatlin Bair is a four-star wide receiver prospect from southern Idaho

By Brandon Judd Brandon Judd
SHARE The top Latter-day Saint football prospect in the 2024 class will soon make his college decision
Burley High’s Gatlin Bair looks at the screen after winning the boys 100-meter race during the BYU Track Invitational.

Burley’s Gatlin Bair, a track and field prodigy who will play football in college and is a four-star wide receiver prospect from Idaho, will announce his college decision on Aug. 5, per 247 Sports’ Brandon Huffman.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News

Gatlin Bair, a four-star wide receiver prospect out of Burley, Idaho, will soon be making his college decision.

Bair, one of the more intriguing recruits of the 2024 class due in part to his elite speed, will announce where he’ll play in college on Aug. 5 at 5 p.m. MDT, 247 Sports’ Brandon Huffman reported Thursday.

Bair will choose from a final five schools that include Michigan, Nebraska, Oregon, TCU and Boise State, as the Deseret News previously reported.

Related

Both On3 and Rivals consider Michigan to be the favorite.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound Bair is rated the top recruit from Idaho and is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He plans on serving a mission before playing college football, as the Deseret News previously reported.

Both BYU and Utah, along with Utah State, offered Bair, but none of the Utah schools made his top five.

He is rated the No. 35 overall recruit nationally in the 2024 recruiting class and the ninth-best receiver overall, according to 247 Sports’ composite rankings.

Bair, a track and field prodigy who ran the 100 meters in 10.18 seconds at a national meet in Texas earlier this year, is coming off a standout season for Burley.

Last year, Bair caught 73 passes for 1,073 yards and 18 touchdowns, according to MaxPreps. He averaged 119.2 yards receiving.

Next Up In Sports
Big 12 women’s swimming and diving: Can young Cougars find their stride in Power Five league?
Everything you need to know about Friday’s Pac-12 football media day, including how to watch it
Why these scholarship players are no longer on the Cougars’ roster
Here’s where Utah is predicted to finish in the Pac-12 this season
Here’s how BYU’s conference schedule will look for its first season of Big 12 basketball
What we learned about BYU from its first trip to Big 12 football media days