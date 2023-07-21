DeSantis comes to Utah looking for endorsements from state lawmakers

Speaking at the Utah state Capitol on Friday, Gov. Ron DeSantis said he was running for president to “reverse the decline” in the country, as he said he did in Florida.

He was introduced by Utah state Senate President Stuart Adams, who has endorsed DeSantis. Adams ribbed the governor over which state has the better economic record — both Utah and Florida have ranked first in economic performance in national polls.

He didn’t speak about any of his opponents directly, including former President Donald Trump, who is the frontrunner in the race, but he did say Republicans “don’t get a Mulligan” in 2024 — meaning a do-over — and said presidents who serve two terms in office are better able to get things done. Trump only served one term before losing in 2020.

Behind DeSantis stood 17 state lawmakers and two Republican mayors who have endorsed him in his race for president. DeSantis is also expected to met with Utah Gov. Spencer Cox while he’s in town.

