Letter: Long train holds up traffic

Monday morning, my wife and I were driving at around 500 West on 2nd Street in Ogden when the arms came down at the railroad crossing and we had to stop. The train was headed south.

We figured that by the time the end of the train had finished passing us, the engine was probably in Riverdale. That sounds like an exaggeration, but by the time we reached 12th Street the train was still passing and had traffic all backed up.

I am sure we are not the only people that can’t believe they have had to wait at railroad crossings for so many minutes for the train to pass and also how amazing it is that one locomotive can pull that many railroad cars.

Stan Jacobson

Ogden