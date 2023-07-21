We watched so you didn’t have to: What happened last night in cable news

Fox News — Modern-day slavery

Last night on Sean Hannity’s segment, Hannity spoke to Fox News contributors Sara Carter and Tom Homan on the horrors of human smuggling.

Carter videoed live from Houston, Texas, to explain the reality of trafficking's prevalence in the U.S. “Over 150,000 children just last year, unaccompanied minors, came into America. Over 60% of those have probably been sold into prostitution or the drug trade and sex slavery ... there is money and power behind it, and it’s horrifying,” she said.

Hannity asked if it was a fair statement to say that in this day in age, child sex slavery is actively happening in the United States, and whether the numbers are massive. Homan, who was a former acting director of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement under the Trump administration, said it is true by saying that although he’s put a lot of traffickers in prison in his career, he's upset he wasn’t able to lock them all up.

Homan said the president and secretary of Homeland Security are at fault for opening up the border and overwhelming the Border Patrol because “when a Border Patrol (agent) gets pulled off the line to process these people, that’s when the trafficking happens.”

“I made a promise to President Trump. He comes back, I come back, we fix this crap, and the traffickers better run because we’re coming for them. 2025 we’re taking it back,” Homan said.

CNN — ‘Get him!’ U.S. soldier ran into North Korea

While taking a tour of the joint security area in South Korea, where government officials of North and South Korea meet to have discussions, Pvt. Travis King ran across border lines into North Korea in what witnesses thought was a TikTok stunt.

The 23-year-old is a private in the U.S. Army who had been serving for two years and had been known to have disciplinary problems.

CNN’s Erin Burnett spoke to correspondent Will Ripley, who was near the Korean Demilitarized Zone where the incident occurred. Ripley said, “It is believed that he sprinted across and was able to jump into a van with North Korean guards who drove him away, but his location right now is still unknown.”

Retired Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling told Burnett this is going to be a problem for the U.S. government.

“It’s going to cause problems for the State Department because we don't have a status of forces agreement with North Korea. ... There’s no negotiation when a soldier does something wrong to get him back and punish him under the uniform code of military justice. They have him.”

MSNBC — ‘Kennedy privilege’

“There are many ways to be privileged in America, but there is nothing quite like Kennedy privilege,” Lawrence O’Donnell said in his segment “The Last Word.”

O’Donnell accused Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. of taking advantage of the political power his name offers as he testified before the House committee Thursday on a hearing over censorship.

O’Donnell said it took Kennedy less than a minute into speaking for him to bring up his famous father and uncle.

In the hearing, the Democratic candidate said, “Censorship is antithetical to our party. It was appalling to my father, to my uncle, to FDR.”

Although the hearing was about censorship, O’Donnell made the claim that “it wasn’t, since no one could come up with any examples of government censorship. Robert Kennedy Jr. knows nothing about censorship.”

He went on to say, “Robert Kennedy Jr. is now as much a public liar as Donald Trump, and some of his lies have a truly Trumpian echo to them.” He added that both Trump and Kennedy make the claims that they are better than everyone else.