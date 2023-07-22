When it comes to NBA rookies, nobody knows what to expect

This article was first published as the Jazz Insiders newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Friday.

At the NBA combine in May, I had a conversation with Utah Jazz CEO Danny Ainge, discussing various young prospects. It wasn’t a groundbreaking conversation — more casual than anything else.

But, as we started talking about potential prospects, strengths, weaknesses and team philosophy, there was a sentiment I got from Ainge in that conversation that I’ve been thinking about ever since.

His general point was that anyone the Jazz were going to pick in the draft was going to come in as either a teenager, or a young adult who was just barely scratching their 20s. They still have so much growing up to do. And while the scouts and analytics teams and the entirety of the front office can have all of the intel on a particular player, there’s just no way to know if they’ll grow into being an NBA player. It’s truly a guess, and you just hope you’re right.

Nestled in that overarching point, Ainge also noted that there is no rookie growth blueprint. Every player has a different path and it could take years for them to actually start to become the NBA player that they’ll grow into.

I think that sometimes people on the outside of these teams think that NBA executives believe themselves to be otherworldly holders of knowledge beyond what us mere mortals know. To be fair, when a team drafts a player, they almost know that player better than the player knows himself. But that doesn’t mean that they expect for all of the future variables to line up perfectly.

Of course they hope for that. Of course they hope that they draft the next superstar and that they strike gold on players that can lead to that elusive hoisting of the Larry O’Brien Trophy. But they also know that it takes a lot of luck and a lot of time and a lot of investment from everyone.

For rookies to truly realize all of their potential, it takes a lot of time and investment from the player, from coaches, from front offices, from ownership, from families and friends and fans and teammates.

So, as we get ready to watch another rookie class take on the 2023-24 season, let’s remember that Keyonte George, Taylor Hendricks and Brice Sensabaugh are all 19-year-olds. They are literal teenagers. With time and investment, the hope is that they become reliable NBA players. With luck, they could be even more than that. But no one knows right now, not even Danny Ainge.

