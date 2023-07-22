‘Shark Week’ 2023 will include ‘cocaine sharks,’ a whale carcass decoy and Aquaman

Aquaman himself will host the 35th season of “Shark Week,” which will feature scientists observing a feeding frenzy from inside a whale carcass decoy and explore what would happen if sharks fed on illegal drugs dumped into South Florida waters.
Jason Momoa, who plays DC Comics’ Aquaman and was the villain in the newest “The Fast and the Furious” film, is the celebrity host for the event.
“Shark Week” drew more than 28 million viewers last year, according to Discovery.
The 20 hours of new programming will begin July 23 at 6 p.m. MDT on Discovery Channel, and can also be streamed on the new subscription platform Max.
‘Shark Week’ 2023 new specials
“Shark Week” has a history of deploying creative — if not entirely stable — inventions to capture new views of shark behavior. The Air Jaws team has filmed footage from a “shark sled” as great white sharks launched themselves out of the water. South African researcher Dickie Chivell once hopped on a flimsy shark decoy designed to attract great whites. During “Shark Week” 2022, Chivell spent days on the ocean floor in a contraption he called “Shark House.”
This year, “Shark Week” begins with “Belly of the Beast: Feeding Frenzy,” where “researchers with cameras brave a great white shark feeding frenzy from inside a life-size whale decoy,” according to Discovery.
The other new specials are:
- “Jaws vs The Meg,” July 23, 7 p.m. MDT.
- “Serial Killer: Red Sea Attacks,” July 23, 8 p.m. MDT.
- “Shark Week: Off the Hook,” July 23, 9 p.m. MDT.
- “Great White Fight Club,” July 24, 6 p.m. MDT.
- “Monsters of Bermuda Triangle,” July 24, 7 p.m. MDT.
- “Alien Sharks: Strange New Worlds,” July 24, 8 p.m. MDT.
- “Mako Mania: Battle for California,” July 25, 6 p.m. MDT.
- “Raiders of the Lost Shark,” July 25, 7 p.m. MDT.
- “Monster Hammerheads: Killer Instinct,” July 25, 8 p.m. MDT.
- “Air Jaws: Final Frontier,” July 26, 6 p.m. MDT.
- “Florida Shark: Blood in the Water,” July 26, 7 p.m. MDT.
- “Cocaine Sharks,” July 26, 8 p.m. MDT.
- “Jaws in the Shallows,” July 27, 6 p.m. MDT.
- “Monster Mako: Fresh Blood,” July 27, 7 p.m. MDT.
- “Shark vs Snake: Battle of the Bites,” July 27, 8 p.m. MDT.
- “Tropic Jaws,” July 28, 6 p.m. MDT.
- “Deadly Sharks of Paradise,” July 28, 7 p.m. MDT.
- “Haunting at Shark Tower,” July 28, 8 p.m. MDT.
- “Dawn of the Monster Mako,” July 29, 6 p.m. MDT.