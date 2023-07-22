‘Shark Week’ 2023 will include ‘cocaine sharks,’ a whale carcass decoy and Aquaman

Aquaman himself will host the 35th season of “Shark Week,” which will feature scientists observing a feeding frenzy from inside a whale carcass decoy and explore what would happen if sharks fed on illegal drugs dumped into South Florida waters.

Jason Momoa, who plays DC Comics’ Aquaman and was the villain in the newest “The Fast and the Furious” film, is the celebrity host for the event.

“Shark Week” drew more than 28 million viewers last year, according to Discovery.

The 20 hours of new programming will begin July 23 at 6 p.m. MDT on Discovery Channel, and can also be streamed on the new subscription platform Max.

‘Shark Week’ 2023 new specials

“Shark Week” has a history of deploying creative — if not entirely stable — inventions to capture new views of shark behavior. The Air Jaws team has filmed footage from a “shark sled” as great white sharks launched themselves out of the water. South African researcher Dickie Chivell once hopped on a flimsy shark decoy designed to attract great whites. During “Shark Week” 2022, Chivell spent days on the ocean floor in a contraption he called “Shark House.”

This year, “Shark Week” begins with “Belly of the Beast: Feeding Frenzy,” where “researchers with cameras brave a great white shark feeding frenzy from inside a life-size whale decoy,” according to Discovery.

