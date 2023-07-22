Facebook Twitter
Utah football gets commitment from California athlete Lamar Radcliffe

By Ryan McDonald Ryan McDonald
Utah players run out onto the field as they prepare to play USC at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake CIty on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

As temperatures soared over 100 degrees in Salt Lake City on Saturday, the Utah Utes football program stayed hot on the recruiting front.

Lamar Radcliffe, an athlete from Sacramento, California, announced his commitment to the Utes as part of their 2024 recruiting class, becoming the fourth prospect to do so this month alone.

Radcliffe is listed by 247 Sports as an athlete, but the 6-foot-2, 225-pounder is most known for being a running back.

His recruitment has been somewhat unique, as he received a bunch of scholarship offers last spring and summer before tearing his ACL early in his 2022 season.

According to 247, Utah offered him on May 29, becoming the first school to do so since the injury, and Radcliffe took an official visit to the campus in late June.

Radcliffe becomes the eighth prospect to commit to the Utes as part of their 2024 recruiting class.

