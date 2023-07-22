Real Salt Lake stays hot, smashes Seattle Sounders in Leagues Cup opener

One never quite knows how MLS teams will approach in-season tournaments beyond their regular schedule in terms of the lineup they put out on the pitch and, quite frankly, how much energy they put in.

It’s clear that regardless of competition, Real Salt Lake is fully invested right now.

In their opening match of the new Leagues Cup against the Seattle Sounders on Saturday night at America First Field in Sandy, RSL scored two quick goals early in the second half, added one late and came away with a clean sheet in a 3-0 victory.

The win moves RSL’s unbeaten streak to 10, seven wins and three draws.

1 of 16 2 of 16 3 of 16 4 of 16 5 of 16 6 of 16 7 of 16 8 of 16 9 of 16 10 of 16 11 of 16 12 of 16 13 of 16 14 of 16 15 of 16 16 of 16

In the 48th minute, Jefferson Savarino collected a rebound off a shot from Chicho Arango and slotted it home easily, and then just three minutes later, Arango left no doubt with a rocket of a shot to double the lead.

For good measure in the 88th minute, Rubio Rubin added another goal, marking the third time in their last four outings that RSL have scored at least three times.

On the night, RSL outshot the Sounders 19-7, including an 8-1 advantage in shots on goal.

Next up for RSL is a Leagues Cup match on July 26 against Liga MX’s Monterrey on July 26 at America First Field.

