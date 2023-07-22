Facebook Twitter
Sunday, July 23, 2023 | 
Sports Real Salt Lake

Real Salt Lake stays hot, smashes Seattle Sounders in Leagues Cup opener

By Ryan McDonald Ryan McDonald
SHARE Real Salt Lake stays hot, smashes Seattle Sounders in Leagues Cup opener
Real Salt Lake forward Rubio Rubin (14) celebrate his goal against the Seattle Sounders in Sandy on Saturday, July 22, 2023. Real won 3-0.

Real Salt Lake forward Rubio Rubin (14) celebrate his goal against the Seattle Sounders in Sandy on Saturday, July 22, 2023. Real won 3-0.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

One never quite knows how MLS teams will approach in-season tournaments beyond their regular schedule in terms of the lineup they put out on the pitch and, quite frankly, how much energy they put in.

It’s clear that regardless of competition, Real Salt Lake is fully invested right now.

In their opening match of the new Leagues Cup against the Seattle Sounders on Saturday night at America First Field in Sandy, RSL scored two quick goals early in the second half, added one late and came away with a clean sheet in a 3-0 victory.

The win moves RSL’s unbeaten streak to 10, seven wins and three draws.

merlin_2989338.jpg

Real Salt Lake midfielder Bode Hidalgo (19) shoots against Seattle Sounders goalkeeper Jacob Castro (29) in Sandy on Saturday, July 22, 2023. Real won 3-0.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
1 of 16
merlin_2989344.jpg

Real Salt Lake forward Rubio Rubin (14) celebrate his goal against the Seattle Sounders in Sandy on Saturday, July 22, 2023. Real won 3-0.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
2 of 16
merlin_2989342.jpg

Real Salt Lake midfielder Emeka Eneli (25) watches his shot against the Seattle Sounders in Sandy on Saturday, July 22, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
3 of 16
merlin_2989340.jpg

Real Salt Lake goalkeeper Zac MacMath (18) makes a save against the Seattle Sounders in Sandy on Saturday, July 22, 2023. Real won 3-0.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
4 of 16
merlin_2989336.jpg

Real Salt Lake midfielder Bode Hidalgo (19) just misses a goal against Seattle Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei (24) in Sandy on Saturday, July 22, 2023. Real won 3-0.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
5 of 16
Real Salt Lake forward Rubio Rubin (14) celebrate his goal against the Seattle Sounders in Sandy on Saturday, July 22, 2023. Real won 3-0.

Real Salt Lake forward Rubio Rubin (14) celebrate his goal against the Seattle Sounders in Sandy on Saturday, July 22, 2023. Real won 3-0.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
6 of 16
merlin_2989332.jpg

Real Salt Lake forward Danny Musovski (17) and Seattle Sounders defender Yeimar Gómez (28) compete in Sandy on Saturday, July 22, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
7 of 16
merlin_2989330.jpg

Real Salt Lake forward Danny Musovski (17) heads the ball against the Seattle Sounders in Sandy on Saturday, July 22, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
8 of 16
merlin_2989328.jpg

Real Salt Lake’s Cristian Arango (9) and Seattle Sounders defender Yeimar Gómez (28) fight in Sandy on Saturday, July 22, 2023. Both received yellow cards.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
9 of 16
merlin_2989326.jpg

Real Salt Lake Cristian Arango (9) and Seattle Sounders defender Jackson Ragen (25) compete in Sandy on Saturday, July 22, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
10 of 16
merlin_2989324.jpg

Real Salt Lake forward Jefferson Savarino (10) and Seattle Sounders forward Raúl Ruidíaz (9) take a break in Sandy on Saturday, July 22, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
11 of 16
merlin_2989322.jpg

Real Salt Lake and Seattle Sounders fight in Sandy on Saturday, July 22, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
12 of 16
merlin_2989320.jpg

Real Salt Lake midfielder Diego Luna (26) and Seattle Sounders forward Jordan Morris (13) compete in Sandy on Saturday, July 22, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
13 of 16
merlin_2989318.jpg

Real Salt Lake forward Danny Musovski (17) and Seattle Sounders defender Yeimar Gómez (28) compete in Sandy on Saturday, July 22, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
14 of 16
merlin_2989314.jpg

Real Salt Lake defender Marcelo Silva (30) attempts a bicycle kick against Seattle Sounders defender Nouhou Tolo (5) in Sandy on Saturday, July 22, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
15 of 16
merlin_2989316.jpg

Real Salt Lake’s Cristian Arango is wrestled down by Seattle Sounders defender Yeimar Gómez (28) in Sandy on Saturday, July 22, 2023. Both received yellow cards.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
16 of 16
merlin_2989338.jpg
merlin_2989344.jpg
merlin_2989342.jpg
merlin_2989340.jpg
merlin_2989336.jpg
Real Salt Lake forward Rubio Rubin (14) celebrate his goal against the Seattle Sounders in Sandy on Saturday, July 22, 2023. Real won 3-0.
merlin_2989332.jpg
merlin_2989330.jpg
merlin_2989328.jpg
merlin_2989326.jpg
merlin_2989324.jpg
merlin_2989322.jpg
merlin_2989320.jpg
merlin_2989318.jpg
merlin_2989314.jpg
merlin_2989316.jpg

In the 48th minute, Jefferson Savarino collected a rebound off a shot from Chicho Arango and slotted it home easily, and then just three minutes later, Arango left no doubt with a rocket of a shot to double the lead.

For good measure in the 88th minute, Rubio Rubin added another goal, marking the third time in their last four outings that RSL have scored at least three times.

On the night, RSL outshot the Sounders 19-7, including an 8-1 advantage in shots on goal.

Next up for RSL is a Leagues Cup match on July 26 against Liga MX’s Monterrey on July 26 at America First Field.

Next Up In Sports
Sports on the air: Here’s what games are on TV and radio for the week of July 23-29
How a returned missionary’s plan for disaster resulted in a national title
Utah football gets commitment from California athlete Lamar Radcliffe
When it comes to NBA rookies, nobody knows what to expect
Why Utah is ‘cautiously optimistic’ it can defend its conference title
Who will win the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup?