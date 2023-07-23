Elon Musk announces Twitter’s rebrand to X, and people aren’t happy about it

Elon Musk is bidding “adieu” to Twitter as we know it with a rebrand of the social media site to “X.”

“Soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds,” Musk Tweeted Saturday.

In a series of tweets Saturday night, Musk announced that the bird logo for Twitter will soon change to the letter “X.” The changes could come as soon as Monday, The Associated Press reported.

It is unclear what the logo, or the entire site, will look like with the new changes, but Musk did pin a gif with a concept logo created by Twitter user Sawyer Merritt, according to the Verge.

The change is not surprising considering Musk’s tweet in October of last year in which he stated that buying Twitter “is an accelerant to creating X, the everything app.”

Reactions to Twitter’s rebrand

Elon Musk received plenty of pushback to the news of the rebrand, with one Twitter user, independent journalist Ed Krassenstein, going so far as to say, “Renaming Twitter to “X” will single-handedly kill Twitter. Quite literally.”

Meanwhile, another user compared the move to “rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic.”

Several other users pointed out that the rebrand could affect the site’s brand recognition:

That's completely destroying brand recognition.



No one wants to join a social app just called "X". It'll make people avoid it or leave.



X sounds like a name for a supervillain company. — ItsWashington Rumble (@ItsWashington17) July 23, 2023