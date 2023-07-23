Senior missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints dies after head-on collision

A senior missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has died from injuries suffered in a head-on vehicle collision on the island of Santo, Vanuatu.

Sister Marina Carver and her husband Elder Richard Carver of Riverton, Utah were involved in a collision Friday when another vehicle reportedly veered into their lane of traffic.

Sister Marina Carver and her husband Elder Richard Carver, of Riverton, Utah, were assigned as member and leader support missionaries in the Pacific island nation of Vanuatu. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Both Elder Carver and Sister Carver were taken to a local hospital and later transferred to a hospital in Port Vila, according to Sam Penrod, spokesperson for the church.

Sister Carver passed away due to internal injuries on Saturday evening. Elder Carver was expected to recover from his injuries, Penrod said.

“We send our deepest condolences to Elder Carver, their children and extended family members,. We pray they will be comforted with their understanding of Sister Carver’s faith in Heavenly Father’s plan for families to be together forever,” Penrod said.

Elder and Sister Carver began serving their mission in October 2022 and were assigned as member and leader support missionaries in the Vanuatu Port Vila Mission.