Olympian Jared Ward wins Deseret News 10K again

SALT LAKE CITY — Olympian Jared Ward successfully defended his Deseret News 10K title Monday morning.

The 34-year-old who represented the U.S. in the 2016 Games in Brazil earned the victory with a time of 27:58.

Joey Nokes, 22, finished second with 28:26, while Habtamu Cheney, 24, was third crossing the line in 29:06.

For the women, Savanna Berry, 27, earned the victory with a time of 31:42. Makenna Myler was second and Hannah Branch finished third.

For Myler, 31, her time was 32:47, while Branch, 24, was third with a time of 32:54.

This story will be updated.

