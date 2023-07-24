Facebook Twitter
Olympian Jared Ward wins Deseret News 10K again

By Amy Donaldson, KSL.com
Jared Ward wins the Deseret News Marathon 10K race at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 24, 2023.

Jared Ward wins the Deseret News Marathon 10K race at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 24, 2023.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

SALT LAKE CITY — Olympian Jared Ward successfully defended his Deseret News 10K title Monday morning.

The 34-year-old who represented the U.S. in the 2016 Games in Brazil earned the victory with a time of 27:58.

Joey Nokes, 22, finished second with 28:26, while Habtamu Cheney, 24, was third crossing the line in 29:06. 

For the women, Savanna Berry, 27, earned the victory with a time of 31:42. Makenna Myler was second and Hannah Branch finished third.

For Myler, 31, her time was 32:47, while Branch, 24, was third with a time of 32:54.

This story will be updated.

