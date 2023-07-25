Facebook Twitter
Tuesday, July 25, 2023 | 
Do Trader Joe’s cookies rock? Some might have rocks in them

In a statement from Trader Joe’s, the company said, ‘If you purchased or received any donations of Almond Windmill Cookies and/or Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies, please do not eat them’

By Madison Selcho Madison Selcho
Customers walk to a Trader Joe’s market in Cambridge, Mass.

Customers walk to a Trader Joe’s market, Aug. 13, 2019, in Cambridge, Mass. Trader Joe’s is recalling two of its cookie products because they may contain rocks, the grocery chain announced Friday, July 21, 2023.

Charles Krupa, Associated Press

Two types of Trader Joe’s own-branded cookies have been recalled for one strange ingredient: rocks.

NPR reported that “the Almond Windmill Cookies, with sell-by dates between Oct. 19 and Oct. 21, 2023, and the Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies, with sell-by dates between Oct. 17 and Oct. 21, 2023, had been impacted.”

How did rocks get in Trader Joe’s cookies?

In the recall notification, it detailed that the products “may contain rocks” with the sell-by dates listed above.

Trader Joe’s didn’t explicitly say how the rocks made their way into the cookie dough but shared that the company had been “alerted of the ‘potential foreign material’ by a supplier,” according to ABC News.

Trader Joe’s apologized “for the inconvenience” and “removed from sale and destroyed” the products that are potentially affected.

Good Morning America reported that those who have questions or concerns about this recall can contact Trader Joe’s customer service through phone or email.

What was recalled from Trader Joe’s recently?

ABC News reported that the two kinds of cookies impacted by the recall are the Trader Joe’s Almond Windmill Cookies and Trader Joe’s Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies.

“If you purchased or received any donations of Almond Windmill Cookies and/or Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies, please do not eat them,” the statement said. “We urge you to discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund.”