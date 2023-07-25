Bronny James, LeBron’s eldest son, in stable condition following cardiac arrest

Bronny James is in stable condition after suffering a cardiac arrest on Monday.

Per multiple reports Tuesday morning, Bronny James, the eldest son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was rushed to the hospital during a basketball workout at USC’s Galen Center on Monday morning.

A rising freshman at USC, the 18-year-old Bronny James spent a brief amount of time in the intensive care unit, per a James family spokesman.

“Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information,” the James family said in a statement.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics were called to the Galen Center, where USC practices, at 9:26 a.m. Monday for a medical emergency.

An unnamed source told the LA Times that Bronny James lost consciousness and was taken “code three lights and sirens” to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center shortly after the ambulance arrived.

Bronny James is a top-20 recruit in the class of 2023, per ESPN, and arrived at USC last month (he is expected to play for the Trojans this upcoming college basketball season).

He spent his high school career at Sierra Canyon High School (California), and has become a legitimate NBA prospect, with ESPN NBA Draft expert’s Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo projecting him as a first-round pick (No. 17) in the 2024 NBA draft this past June, if he elects to leave USC early.

Bronny James was part of a highly touted recruiting class for USC, one of of four ESPN top 100 prospects, including the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2023 class — Isaiah Collier.

Earlier this year, LeBron James expressed his desire to play alongside his son in the NBA, mirroring what Ken Griffey and his son Ken Griffey Jr. did in Major League Baseball in the early ’90s.

“I need to be on the floor with my boy, I got to be on the floor with Bronny,” LeBron James said, per ESPN. “Either in the same uniform or a matchup against him. ... But I would love to do the whole Ken Griffey Sr. and Jr. thing. That would be ideal for sure.

“I ask him what are his aspirations, and he says he wants to play in the NBA. So, if he wants do to it, he’s got to put in the work. I’m here already, so, I’m just waiting on him.”

LeBron James added, though, that he will not stand in the way of what Bronny wants.

“I’ve done what I’ve had to do in this league, and my son is going to take his journey,” he said. “And whatever his journey, however his journey lays out, he’s going to do what’s best for him. And as his dad, and his mom, Savannah, and his brother and sister, we’re going to support him in whatever he decides to do. So, just because that’s my aspiration or my goal, doesn’t mean it’s his. And I’m absolutely OK with that.”