How a heart transplant brought 2 moms together — and led them to ‘America’s Got Talent’

Most contestants who go on “America’s Got Talent” have the same aspiration: They want to achieve stardom.

For many of the acts on the competition show — whether it’s singing or dancing or ventriloquism or magic — the “AGT” audition is a major stepping stone on the path to success and fame.

But mothers Holly and Kim had a different goal in mind when they shot for the “AGT” stage. While they hoped for a wide reach, it wasn’t because they wanted to win the $1 million prize or headline a show in Las Vegas.

Instead, the two moms wanted to share a story with millions of viewers at home — a story that has united them from opposite sides of the country and changed their lives for the better.

A heart transplant brings two moms together on ‘AGT’

They live nearly 3,000 miles apart — Holly in Odessa, New York; and Kim in Eugene, Oregon. They didn’t know each other, but the two mothers ended up forming a special bond through a heart transplant.

When Holly’s son, Jake, died in 2007 and became an organ donor, Kim’s son, Beckham, was on the receiving end. At just 16 days old, Beckham received Jake’s heart. Several years later, Kim wrote a letter to Holly and the two kept in touch. Eventually, they were able to meet in person.

“(She) gave me a big hug, and it was one of the best moments of my life,” Holly told the “AGT” judges with emotion.

Over time, the mothers discovered a remarkable detail that strengthened their bond. In saying goodbye to her son, the last song Holly sang to him was “For Good” from the musical “Wicked.”

It happens to be the first song Kim sang to Beckham following his surgery.

Now, the two mothers have decided to share the song that has bonded them on “America’s Got Talent” — with the hope of raising some awareness.

“We would love to spread the word about organ donation,” Kim said. “If we can change the heart of one person, it’s worth it.”

Following their performance, the audience got another surprise when Beckham joined the two mothers on stage. “AGT” judge Heidi Klum was visibly emotional and said she was at a loss for words.

“Here’s what I have to say,” judge Howie Mandel started. “I have never responded well to musical theater. They over-dramatize singing, so this is the first time in my life that I’ve felt a connection to this kind of music. That was probably the most magical moment I have ever experienced on ‘America’s Got Talent.’”

Following a hearty standing ovation, all four judges advanced Holly and Kim to the next round of the competition.

Who are the golden buzzer acts on ‘AGT’ 2023?

So far this season, “AGT” has awarded the following five acts the coveted golden buzzer, sending them immediately through to the live portion of the competition:

