Blinken visits Tonga, the first U.S. Secretary of State to do so

Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Tonga on Tuesday to dedicate a new U.S. embassy. He is the first top American diplomat to visit the country.

The new embassy is located in Nuku’alofa, Tonga, and was first opened in May. Tongan officials said Blinken’s visit shows the importance of the relationship between the two countries.

“His presence here today is a testament to the fact that our partnership is growing from strength to strength,” said Tongan Prime Minister Hu’akavemeiliku Siaosi Sovaleni, according to Barron’s.

Close to 70,000 Tongan Americans live in the U.S., according to the State Department.

Blinken will visit several countries in the Pacific region this week, including Tonga, Australia and New Zealand.

As concerns over security in the region rise, American officials have looked to deepen ties with leaders in the area. In addition to the new embassy in Tonga, the U.S. also opened a new embassy in the Solomon Islands and signed a new defense agreement with Papua New Guinea.

During his trip, the state department said Blinken will meet with regional officials “to discuss our shared democratic values and vision of a connected, prosperous, peaceful, and resilient Pacific region.”

He will also attend a U.S. National Women team’s game at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in New Zealand.