One of the top football recruits in Utah has released his top 3 schools
Corner Canyon offensive tackle Isaiah Garcia, one of the top recruits in the state of Utah, recently released his final three schools
Offensive tackle Isaiah Garcia, one of the top recruits in the state of Utah, recently released his final three schools.
Garcia, a four-star offensive lineman from Corner Canyon, is ranked as the No. 1 2024 recruit from the state of Utah by 247Sports and No. 4 by Rivals.
BREAKING: 4-star OT Isaiah Garcia will announce his college commitment with 247Sports— 247Sports (@247Sports) July 25, 2023
Garcia is the top player in the state of Utah. @IsaiahJoeGarcia x #CommitHQ
⏰: July 29 - 8PM ET/6PM MT
📺: https://t.co/3PVDCbkJ4S pic.twitter.com/c3zRo5ba4U
The 6-foot-5, 280-pound Garcia has narrowed his choices to Utah, Stanford and Oregon and will reveal his school choice this Saturday at 6 p.m. MDT live on 247Sports’ YouTube channel.
Garcia’s teammate, quarterback Isaac Wilson, announced his pledge to Utah in May.
Utah’s 2024 class currently stands at eight, with two four-star commits — Wilson and wide receiver David Washington.