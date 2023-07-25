One of the top football recruits in Utah has released his top 3 schools

Offensive tackle Isaiah Garcia, one of the top recruits in the state of Utah, recently released his final three schools.

Garcia, a four-star offensive lineman from Corner Canyon, is ranked as the No. 1 2024 recruit from the state of Utah by 247Sports and No. 4 by Rivals.

BREAKING: 4-star OT Isaiah Garcia will announce his college commitment with 247Sports



Garcia is the top player in the state of Utah. @IsaiahJoeGarcia x #CommitHQ



⏰: July 29 - 8PM ET/6PM MT

📺: https://t.co/3PVDCbkJ4S pic.twitter.com/c3zRo5ba4U — 247Sports (@247Sports) July 25, 2023

The 6-foot-5, 280-pound Garcia has narrowed his choices to Utah, Stanford and Oregon and will reveal his school choice this Saturday at 6 p.m. MDT live on 247Sports’ YouTube channel.

Garcia’s teammate, quarterback Isaac Wilson, announced his pledge to Utah in May.

Utah’s 2024 class currently stands at eight, with two four-star commits — Wilson and wide receiver David Washington.