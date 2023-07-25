Facebook Twitter
One of the top football recruits in Utah has released his top 3 schools

Corner Canyon offensive tackle Isaiah Garcia, one of the top recruits in the state of Utah, recently released his final three schools

By Joe Coles Joe Colesjcoles@deseretnews.com
Utah players, wearing black, run out onto the field

Utah players run out onto the field as they prepare to play USC at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake CIty on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Offensive tackle Isaiah Garcia, one of the top recruits in the state of Utah, recently released his final three schools.

Garcia, a four-star offensive lineman from Corner Canyon, is ranked as the No. 1 2024 recruit from the state of Utah by 247Sports and No. 4 by Rivals.

The 6-foot-5, 280-pound Garcia has narrowed his choices to Utah, Stanford and Oregon and will reveal his school choice this Saturday at 6 p.m. MDT live on 247Sports’ YouTube channel.

Garcia’s teammate, quarterback Isaac Wilson, announced his pledge to Utah in May.

Utah’s 2024 class currently stands at eight, with two four-star commits — Wilson and wide receiver David Washington.

