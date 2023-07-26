High school girls soccer: Davis, Skyline, Timpanogos, Ogden, Rowland Hall open 2023 as preseason No. 1s

The 2023-24 high school sports school year kicks off next week with the start of the girls soccer season on Monday.

Three of last year’s state champs were tabbed as the team to beat in their respective classification in the Deseret News preseason coaches rankings, as many of the usual contenders will be in the hunt for hardware in October.

Defending 6A state champ Davis opens the season at No. 1, while runner-up Farmington checks in at No. 4. Lone Peak, which had a perfect record heading into the playoffs last year before losing in the semifinals to Farmington, begins the year ranked No. 2.

Skyline, the surprise winner a year ago as a No. 10 seed in the state tourney, edged rival Olympus for the preseason top spot in 5A.

The 4A classification doubled in size with the latest UHSAA realignment, and that impact was obvious in the preseason rankings as three of the top five ranked teams are teams who moved down from 5A, led by preseason No. 1 Timpanogos. The T-wolves reached the semifinals in 5A a year ago, narrowly losing to eventual champ Skyline 1-0.

Defending 4A champ Mountain Crest will begin the season ranked No. 2.

In 3A, Ogden checks in at No. 1, while the team it lost to in last year’s final, Salt Lake Academy, has been bumped up to 6A.

In 2A, defending state champ Rowland Hall edged Waterford and St. Joseph for the top spot in very tight voting among the coaches.

Deseret News girls soccer preseason coaches rankings

Class 6A

Team (2022 record)

1. Davis (14-5)

2. Lone Peak (18-1)

3. American Fork (14-4)

4. Farmington (14-6)

5. Syracuse (11-7)

Others receiving multiple votes: Mountain Ridge, Skyridge, Copper Hills, Pleasant Grove.

Class 5A

Team (2022 record)

1. Skyline (15-6)

2. Olympus (13-4)

3. Bonnneville (16-1)

4. Bountiful (13-7)

5. Alta (12-6)

Others receiving multiple votes: Cedar Valley, East, Timpview, Brighton, Highland, Maple Mountain, Spanish Fork.

Class 4A

Team (2022 record)

1. Timpanogos (14-5)

2. Mountain Crest (16-3)

3. Ridgeline (13-4)

4. Mountain View (9-9)

5. Murray (9-8)

Others receiving multiple votes: Desert Hills, Park City, Sky View, Snow Canyon, Green Canyon, Orem, Uintah, Provo.

Class 3A

Team (2022 record)

1. Ogden (13-6)

2. Morgan (14-3)

3. Juan Diego (7-9)

4. Judge Memorial (4-9)

5. Canyon View (14-4)

Others receiving multiple votes: Manti, Juab.

Class 2A

Team (2022 record)

1. Waterford (12-6)

2. Rowland Hall (13-5)

3. St. Joseph (12-2)

4. Maeser Prep (10-6)

5. Millard (14-5)

Others receiving multiple votes: American Leadership, American Heritage, Parowan, Draper APA.

