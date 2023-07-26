Angel Studios has found a box office hit in ‘Sound of Freedom’

An unassuming, faith-based movie from a Utah-based studio has become the unexpected hit of the summer.

Angel Studio’s “Sound of Freedom” — the anti-sex trafficking thriller based on the life experiences of Tim Ballard — has passed more than $100 million in box-office revenue, making it by far the largest box-office hit by Angel Studios, per Box Office Mojo.

“Sound of Freedom” generated more than $14 million at the box office on opening day and passed the $80 million mark in less than two weeks, per Box Office Mojo. The film now sits at $127,602,227, making it the first indie release post-pandemic to cross the $100 million mark at the domestic box office, reports Variety.

“‘Sound of Freedom’ has become the people’s movie,” said Jared Geesey, senior vice president of global distribution with Angel Studios, in a press release. “(The film) is dominating the box office as the result of a ground-up, grassroots movement of everyday people who are making this an historic success.”

The timing of the film’s release makes its commercial success especially significant. Sandwiched between releases of Disney’s “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” and Paramount’s “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning,” “Sound of Freedom” was up against strong competition.

After nearly a month in theaters, “Sound of Freedom” still sits among top-ranking films. Last weekend, the faith-based film raked in more than $19 million in box office sales, outperforming massive franchise movies “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” and “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One,” per Box Office Mojo. Amid the height of summer blockbuster releases, “Sound of Freedom” has maintained a spot in the top three positions on the charts.

Before its theatrical run, the film fought to get into theaters. “Sound of Freedom” was originally shot in 2018.

“The biggest roadblock was finding the distribution,” Alejandro Monteverde, the film’s director, told the Deseret News. “We finished the film around three years ago and because of many things that happened, we found ourselves without distribution and for a film, for an independent film, that is the biggest challenge.

“But now looking back, it totally makes sense because we found the perfect partner (Angel Studios), a distributer that truly believes in the message of this film and it really keeps giving the attention and the nurture in the film, the way this movie needs. So it’s perfect timing.”

Angel Studios, which describes itself as a “home for stories that amplify light,” is known for distributing the popular series “The Chosen,” which tells stories about the ministry of Jesus Christ.

But this is the second theatrical release of a feature film for Angel Studios. In March, Angel Studios released “His Only Son,” which made just over $12 million worldwide, per the Deseret News.

With a reported budget of $14.5 million, “Sound of Freedom” has proven to be a wild success for the modest film studio. After less than a month in theaters, the low-budget, independent film has already secured a spot among the top 20 films of the year. Sitting at 16th position, “Sound of Freedom” is ranked higher than “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” and “Shazam! The Fury of the Gods” in 2023 domestic box-office earnings, per Box Office Mojo.

The film is currently showing in 3,285 theaters nationwide.

In August, “Sound of Freedom” will make its international debut. It is set to show in South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico and Latin America, United Kingdom, Ireland and Spain, according to an Angel Studios press release shared with the Deseret News.

“Since ‘Sound of Freedom’ launched in the U.S., demand has been building around the world in dozens of regions and languages,” Geesey said in a press release. “Child trafficking is a global issue, and we hope to build on the incredible momentum here in the states and share the film’s powerful message worldwide.”