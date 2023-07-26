The best audiobooks for your end of summer road trip

It’s midsummer. Maybe you have already taken your first road trip of the season. Maybe you are saving it as an end-of-summer hoorah. Whatever your road trip plans are, if you have not selected an audiobook for the drive, you did forget something. When your playlist goes dry and the kids are asking “that” question, an audiobook is certified to improve your road-tripping conditions.

Here are the best audiobooks for every audience.

For the whole family

Tell your kids to take out their Airpods, because these audiobooks will be enjoyed by the entire family.

“Harry Potter” (any of them) by J.K. Rowling

Harry Potter is an orphan who spent the first 10 years of his life living with his punishing aunt and uncle. On his 11th birthday, he is visited by a magical half-giant who informs him that he is a wizard and has been admitted into Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Harry soon discovers that he is famous in the wizard world, and destined to take down Lord Voldemort, a dark wizard who seeks to become immortal.

Academy Award-nominated performer Jim Dale brings the “Harry Potter” books to life with his superb voice acting, distinguishing every witch, elf, goblin and muggle. Dale has won two Grammy awards for his narration of the “Harry Potter” book series.

Narrated by: Jim Dale.

“Hatchet” by Gary Paulson

While on his way to visit his recently-divorced father, Brian is force to crash-land a single-engine plane in the Canadian wilderness. He is the sole survivor. With just the clothes on his back, a hatchet and the secret knowledge of his mother’s infidelity, Brain is pushed to make tough decisions and begin a fight for his life.

This gripping, Newbery Award-winning tale of survival is narrated by American actor, director and Emmy Award-winning narrator Peter Coyote, whose expert skills bring justice to the captivating drama.

Narrated by: Peter Coyote.

“The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe” by C.S. Lewis

Four adventurous siblings are evacuated from London to live with professor Digory Kirke at a large home on the sprawling English countryside. While exploring her new home, Lucy enters a magical wardrobe that takes to her the world of Narnia, a land frozen and enslaved by the wicked White Witch. The siblings are called upon to join the battle to free Narnia from the Witch’s spell.

This impressive full cast of narrators includes Academy Award-winning actor Sir Kenneth Branagh and Sir Patrick Stewart, who effectively make the magical story pop with passionate performances the entire family will appreciate.

Narrated by: Kenneth Branagh, Alex Jennings, Michael York, Lynn Redgrave, Derek Jacobi, Jeremy Northam, Patrick Stewart.

To keeps the kids entertained

Want your kids to stop asking, “Are we there yet?” Pop on one of these audiobooks. (No guarantee they won’t still ask you “that” question, but it could help).

“The War That Save My Life” by Kimberly Brubaker Bradley

Nine-year old Ada has never left her apartment. Her cruel mother is too embarrassed by Ada’s twisted foot to let her outside. But when Ada’s younger brother is evacuated out of London to escape the war, Ada sneaks out to join him. They embark on a new life with Susan Smith, who patiently teaches Ada how to ride a pony and read. For maybe the first time, Ada feels loved and hopes her bond with Susan will be enough to keep her from returning to her tough mother.

This moving story of redemption and family is powerfully narrated by award-winning audiobook narrator Jayne Entwistle, who effectively leaves audiences crying, laughing and everything in between.

Narrated by: Jayne Entwistle.

“The Tale of Despereaux” by Kate DiCamillo

Despereaux is a brave mouse in love with a princess named Pea. Roscuro is a rat living in darkness, desperate for a world with light. And Miggery Sow is a slow-witting servant girl with humble dreams. These three come together an embark on a life-changing adventure.

American-actor Graeme Malcolm flawlessly narrates this children’s fantasy novel as if it were a bedside tale.

Narrated by: Graeme Malcolm.

“Holes” by Louis Sachar

Stanley Yelnats and his family are tormented by bad luck from an ancient curse that has followed the Yelnats family for generations. He is unjustly sent to a brutal boys camp where the campers are forced to dig holes every day in the hot desert sun. It doesn’t take long for Stanley to discover the real reason the campers are required to dig holes

Kerry Beyer gives “Holes” a conventional performance, but the darkly humorous, imaginative tale is more than enough to hold readers on its own.

Narrated by: Kerry Beyer.

For your teen

“The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy” by Douglas Adams

When the earth is demolished to create space for a galactic freeway, Arthur Dent is removed from the planet by his friend Ford Prefect, a researcher for “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy.” The pair embark on a journey through space aided by the Hitchhiker’s Guide and accompanied by several eccentric characters from around the galaxy.

The wildly popular book-series-turned-movie is narrated by award-winning English actor Stephen Fry (“Kingdom,” “Blackadder”), who does an excellent job. Listeners can tell he is having the perfect amount of fun as he lands every bit of wickedly funny humor.

Narrated by: Stephen Fry.

“Ready Player One” by Ernest Cline

It’s 2045 and the planet is on the brink of utter chaos. Earth’s inhabitants find refuge in OASIS, an expansive virtual reality universe created by eccentric billionaire James Halliday. When Halliday dies, he promises his fortune to any player that can find the Easter egg he hid deep within the virtual realms of the game. Teenager Wade Watts joins the race to find the treasure, through mystery, intricate puzzles and danger.

“Stand by Me” and “Star Trek” actor Wil Wheaton nails the wit and offbeat fantasy that is “Ready Player One.” Wheaton’s performance will suck young audiences into the dystopian, ’80s-trivia obsessed world of OASIS.

Narrated by: Wil Wheaton.

“The Maze Runner” by James Dashner

When Thomas arrives in the Glade, all he can remember is his name. Outside the Glade’s towering walls is an ever-changing maze. It is the only way out, but no one has ever made it through the maze alive. When a girl arrives in the Glade warning the boys of incoming danger, Thomas becomes determined to solve the maze and learn the truth.

Mark Deacons is an actor known for his roles in sci-fi and dystopian stories such as “Judgement Day” and “Fallout” making him an excellent choice to narrate ‘The Maze Runner.”

Narrated by: Mark Deakins.

For big laughs

These books are certified to keep you laughing through long, bland highway stretches.

“Me Talk Pretty One Day” by David Sedaris

Humorist David Sedaris shares his unconventional life story through a collection of essays — from his upbringing in North Carolina, through his budding career and eventual move to Paris, where he struggles to learn speak the language.

There are few audiobooks that make me cackle out loud. This is one of them.

Narrated by: David Sedaris.

“Born a Crime” by Trevor Noah

Comedian Trevor Noah tells his coming-of age-story from apartheid South Africa to front desk on “The Daily Show.” Noah’s life began with a criminal act: born to a white Swiss father and a black Xhosa mother, he was living proof of his parents’ disregard for the law.

Noah is wickedly funny as he shares his mischievous childhood adventures with unflinching honesty. A young Noah’s journey through a damaged world will make you laugh till you cry

Narrated by: Trevor Noah.

To learn something new

“Atomic Habits” by James Clear

A self-help book that will effectively reshape the way you think about creating and maintaining habits through practical methods. “Atomic Habits” inspires readers to make effective changes in their lives because it breaks down goal-setting into something as feasible as a small habit.

Read by author James Clear, who engages readers with understanding patience.

Narrated by: James Clear.

“Genius of Place” by Justin Martin

Frederick Law Olmsted is potentially the most underrated American historical figure. Best known for his landscape architecture — like New York City Central Park — Olmsted was also a social reformer, influential journalist, early voice for the environment and outspoken abolitionist.

Audie award winner Richard Ferrone has perfected the right way to narrate nonfiction. He is precise, clear and takes his time.

Narrated by: Richard Ferrone.

Fiction for solo travelers

OK, so you don’t have to be solo to enjoy these audiobooks, but they are fit for adult audiences looking for alternative entertainment once their playlist goes dry.

“The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett

Following World War II, with luck and shrewdness Cyril Conroy spins a single investment into a real estate empire. With his newfound wealth, Conroy sets out to buy the Dutch House as a gift to his wife. The lavish estate is a physical symbol of his success that sets in motion the undoing of everything he holds dear.

There might not be anyone better than Academy award-winning actor Tom Hanks to narrate “The Dutch House.” His superb voice acting hooks listeners and takes this beautiful story to the next level.

Narrated by: Tom Hanks.

“The Martian” by Andy Weir

Less than a week after becoming the first man to walk on Mars, Mark Watney is certain he will also be the the first person to die there. After an intense dust storm nearly kills him, Watney’s team evacuates the planet while presuming him dead. Now stranded on Mars, Watney has to get creative if he is going to survive.

Wil Wheaton has a knack for narrating science fiction. Maybe it was all those years on “Star Trek.” Nevertheless, Wheaton makes the perfect actor to read this wildly creative tale of endurance and survival.

Narrated by: Wil Wheaton.

“Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus

It’s the early 1960s and chemist Elizabeth Zott is not your average woman. Her all-male research team at Hastings Research Institute needs a lesson in equality — except for Calvin Evans, a reserved, Nobel-prize nominated scientist who falls in love with Elizabeth’s brilliant mind. Just a few years later, Elizabeth finds herself as a single mother desperate to make ends meet while maintaining a determination to change the status quo.

This stacked cast — including author Bonnie Garmus, journalist Pandora Sykes and actor Miranda Raison — bring “Lessons in Chemistry” to life with wit, humor and authenticity.

Narrated by: Miranda Raison, Bonnie Garmus, Pandora Sykes.

For a page of history

Get to your destination and learn something along the way. These nonfiction reads will give you a glimpse of history and unique perspectives on confronting difficulties in life.

“Night” by Elie Wiesel

Holocaust survivor Elie Wiesel shares his heart-wrenching experience in Nazi Germany’s concentration camps. From getting packed into cattle cars to his eye-opening arrival at Auschwitz, Elie Wiesel shares a haunting account of death, survival and horror at Nazi death camps.

Prolific narrator George Guidall gives a delicate, yet powerful delivery of this chilling story.

Narrated by: George Guidall.

“Unbroken” by Laura Hillenbrand

As a boy, Louis Zamperini was constantly in trouble. As a teenager, Louis channeled that energy into running. And it earned him a place in the 1936 Olympic Games. But when World War II broke out, Louis enlisted in the Army. After embarking on a doomed flight, Louis spends weeks on an air raft in the middle of the ocean — and that is only the beginning of his brutal journey.

American actor Edward Herrmann — known for playing Richard Gilmore in “Gilmore Girls” — gives a clear and authoritative narration of the story while giving the sense that he is sharing a personal story with you.

Narrated by: Edward Herrmann.

“The Boys in the Boat” by Daniel James Brown

Out of the depths of the Depression, nine young, working-class American boys from the University of Washington row team beat the odds and secure a place at the 1936 Olympics in Berlin. As they embark on their quest for gold, the boys demonstrate true grit when they defeat the German team rowing for Adolf Hitler.

Edward Herrmann was made for narrating nonfiction, which he proves during his excellent performance of “The Boys in the Boat.”

Narrated by: Edward Herrmann.

To keep you on the edge of your seat

Put down your energy drink. These mystery novels will keep you awake.

“Sherlock Holmes” by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

Award-winning English actor Stephen Fry (“Kingdom,” “Blackadder”) claims that “... it was reading the Sherlock Holmes stories as a boy that first turned me on to the power of writing and storytelling,” per Audible. His love for Sherlock Holmes shines through in his reading of this classic mystery novel.

Narrated by: Stephen Fry.

“The Shadow of the Wind” by Carlos Ruiz Zafón

As Barcelona recovers from the Spanish Civil War, young Daniel, the son of an antiquarian book dealer, finds solace in a mystery novel, “The Shadow of the Wind.” When Daniel searches for the author’s other books, he discovers that someone has systematically destroyed every one of his works.

Three-time winner and 15-time nominee of the coveted Audie award, acclaimed voice actor Jonathan Davis does “Shadow of the Wind” every bit of the justice it deserves and is guaranteed to leave you holding your breath.

Narrated by: Jonathan Davis.

“Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens

Sensitive and intelligent Kya Clark is known in her quiet, coastline North Carolina town as the “Marsh Girl.” Ostracized, abandoned and lonely, Kya survives off the little she has. When two handsome young men show interest in her, the unspeakable happens, and Kya finds herself at the center of a murder trial.

Writer and award-winning narrator Cassandra Campbell tells this tale of romance, survival and mystery with empathy and intrigue, making it hard to pause.

Narrated by: Cassandra Campbell.

Bestselling memoirs to accompany you

If you are embarking on the road alone, or perhaps your companions aren’t making good company, these bestselling memoirs will hold your interest — because what is better than hearing Rob Lowe share his life story?

“Bossypants” by Tina Fey

Hearing Tina Fey share her laugh-out-loud, relatable experiences from adolescence to adulthood on the set of “Saturday Night Live” and “30 Rock” gives a peek into the comedy legend’s corner of the universe you do not want to pass up.

Narrated by: Tina Fey.

“Educated” by Tara Westover

As a child of isolated survivalists, Tara was 17 years old when she first set foot in a real classroom. When her older brother was admitted to college, Tara began a quest for knowledge that took her from the mountains of Idaho to Harvard and Cambridge University. But her transformative journey leaves her wondering if there is a way back home.

American actress and author Julia Whelan’s performance as the narrator makes “Educated” worth a listen. It can be a difficult story to digest at times, but Whelan’s delicate approach helps listeners take in sensitive topics.

Narrated by: Julia Whelan.

“Stories I Only Tell My Friends” by Rob Lowe

Rob Lowe’s autobiography oozes with charisma as he gives listeners a glimpse into his childhood as a misunderstood actor and his pursuit of a career in Hollywood. Through wry humor and constructive self-reflection, Lowe shares his quest for excellence and sobriety.

Narrated by: Rob Lowe.

For lovers of the classics

They are classics for a reason. You can’t go wrong with these superbly narrated classics.

“To Kill a Mockingbird” by Harper Lee

Sissy Spacek — an Academy-award winning American actress known for “The Help” and “Coal Miner’s Daughter” — brings fresh life to Harper Lee’s Pulitzer Prize-winning story of injustice and racism in the deep South.

Narrated by: Sissy Spacek.

“Sense and Sensibility” by Jane Austen

When Mrs. Dashwood is forced to uproot her three daughters to a modest cottage in Devon, Elinor, the eldest Dashwood daughter, is separated from the man she loves. Meanwhile, her sister Marianne finds the exciting romance she has been searching for.

Juliet Stevenson brings her impressive acting chops to “Sense and Sensibility” as she effectively captures the wit, irony and relatability found in Jane Austen’s work.

Narrated by: Juliet Stevenson.

“Fahrenheit 451” by Ray Bradbury

In the bleak, dystopian society created by Ray Bradbury, firemen do not put fires out. Rather, they light them. As a fireman, Guy Montag’s job is to burn all illegal commodities, including books. He never questions his job until his eccentric neighbor introduces him to a past where people discovered ideas within books. Guy begins questioning everything he knows and takes to hiding books in his home.

Bradbury’s acclaimed novel found a match in the Academy Award-winning actor Tim Robbins. Even if you have already read it, Robbins’ masterful performance makes the audiobook well worth it.

Narrated by: Tim Robbins.

For a really, really long road trip

If you have plans to end the summer with a cross-country road trip, your time on the road will require more than one audiobook or just a really, really long one.

“The Fellowship of the Ring” by J.R.R. Tolkien

The fate of Middle-earth is thrust upon young Frodo Baggins when he is gifted a ring, with powers sought after for centuries. Frodo is pushed out of his comfortable life when he is tasked with destroying the ring. He embarks on a dangerous journey to the fires of Mount Doom.

Listening to Rob Inglis narrate “The Fellowship of the Ring” is an entire experience. The Australian actor uses his expert voice acting to bring each character to life with distinct accents paired with music. This audiobook is “Lord of the Rings” like you have never heard it before.

Narrated by: Rob Inglis.

“Alexander Hamilton” by Rob Chernow

So you’ve seen the “Hamilton” musical, but how much do you really know about the founding father? Chernow’s in-depth biography of Alexander Hamilton provided inspiration for the musical, and gives readers a far more extensive — and accurate — look at the legendary historical figure.

At nearly 36 hours, “Alexander Hamilton” is a dense read. A long road trip makes for an ideal time to get through this chunk of history.

Narrated by: Scott Brick.

“The Count of Monte Cristo” by Alexandre Dumas

Who has time to sit down and read a nearly 53-hour book? That is more than the average work week, and no offense, but I doubt you can read it as thoughtfully as Bill Homewood. Homewood captures nuance in every character’s voice and breathes new life into this centuries-old story.

Narrated by: Bill Homewood.