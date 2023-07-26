Catch a first glimpse of the Cleveland Ohio Temple and find out where the Bakersfield California Temple will be

The most recent temple releases from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints include the first glimpse at the Cleveland Ohio Temple and the location of the Bakersfield California Temple.

Cleveland Ohio Temple

The Cleveland Ohio Temple’s location was released in late 2022 and is the second temple in the state, after the Columbus Ohio Temple, which was rededicated after renovation in June, per the church.

The Cleveland Ohio Temple can be seen for the first time through an artist rendering released by the church. It appears to have a rounded tower, which is a different style than can be found in Columbus.

Further details haven’t been made publicly available.

An artist’s rendering of the Cleveland Ohio Temple released by the church on July 25, 2023. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Bakersfield California Temple

Announced at the start of the year, the Bakersfield California Temple’s location was released by the church a little more than three months later.

It will be built close to the Kern River on the northwest corner of the intersection of Stockdale Highway and Jewetta Avenue in Bakersfield, west of Aera Park and east of the Eagle Oaks Specialty Care Center.

A map showing the location of the Bakersfield California Temple at the northwest intersection of Stockdale Highway and Jewetta Avenue in Bakersfield. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The temple itself is expected to be 30,000 square feet, with the grounds spanning 13 acres to include a distribution center and a new meetinghouse on site.

A groundbreaking date that will officially start construction is still pending.

The next temple dedication in the state is the Feather River California Temple, which will be dedicated in early October, about five hours north of Bakersfield.

There are 12 temples in California either announced, under construction or in use, including San Jose, Fresno, Los Angeles, Modesto, Newport Beach, Oakland, Redlands, Sacramento, San Diego and Yorba Linda, per the church.