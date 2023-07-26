The newest Skittles flavor is ... interesting

If you’re about to bite into a yellow Skittle, be aware: There’s a chance it could be mustard-flavored.

Ahead of National Mustard Day, which is apparently a thing, French’s has teamed up with Skittles to produce a limited-edition, mustard-flavored version of the candy. Celebrations in recent years have included mustard ice cream and mustard doughnuts, according to a news release.

How to get your hands on some mustard-flavored Skittles

Online

Now through Aug. 5 — National Mustard Day — you can enter an online sweepstakes for a chance to win a pack of French’s Mustard Skittles, no purchase or payment necessary.

Fill out the form at Frenchs.com/MustardSkittles to enter. Winners will be contacted via email after the sweepstakes closes on Aug. 5 at 9:59 p.m. MDT.

The sweepstakes will name 700 winners, who will each receive a package of mustard-flavored Skittles along with a pack of stickers, key chain and a card, according to the news release.

You can also follow French’s and Skittles on X, formerly known as Twitter, and search #FrenchsMustardSkittles, to find out more about how to snag some mustard Skittles.

We're going all out this #MustardDay with our Limited Edition French's Mustard Skittles



Click here to learn more: https://t.co/AleSp6pxup pic.twitter.com/ntNcWqOA5f — French's (@Frenchs) July 25, 2023

In person

Skittles lovers on the East Coast have the best shot at getting some mustard-flavored Skittles in person, as there will be pop-up events in Atlanta, Washington, D.C., and New York City.

Below are the dates and locations of the events:



July 31: Atlanta, Ponce City Market, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (675 North Ave. NE, Atlanta, GA, 30344).

Aug. 2: Washington, D.C., City Center, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (825 10th St. NW, Washington, D.C., 20001).

Aug. 5: New York City, Hudson River Park, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (555 12th Ave., New York, NY, 10036).

A resurgence in popularity for the yellow Skittle?

Overall, Skittles is one of the most popular candies in the country, and a go-to for Halloween, per Candystore.com.

But a few years ago, a survey revealed that the yellow lemon Skittle was the least popular flavor — only 6% out of thousands of respondents claimed it as their favorite, Today reported at the time.

Perhaps the novelty of a mustard flavor will turn things around for the doomed Skittle.