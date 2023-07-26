Facebook Twitter
The newest Skittles flavor is ... interesting

If you’re about to bite into a yellow Skittle, be aware: There’s a chance it could be mustard-flavored

By Lottie Elizabeth Johnson Lottie Elizabeth Johnsonlottiejohnson@deseretnews.com
French’s has teamed up with Skittles to release a limited-edition mustard-flavor Skittle.

Provided by McCormick & Company, Inc.

Ahead of National Mustard Day, which is apparently a thing, French’s has teamed up with Skittles to produce a limited-edition, mustard-flavored version of the candy. Celebrations in recent years have included mustard ice cream and mustard doughnuts, according to a news release.

How to get your hands on some mustard-flavored Skittles

Online

  • Now through Aug. 5 — National Mustard Day — you can enter an online sweepstakes for a chance to win a pack of French’s Mustard Skittles, no purchase or payment necessary.
  • Fill out the form at Frenchs.com/MustardSkittles to enter. Winners will be contacted via email after the sweepstakes closes on Aug. 5 at 9:59 p.m. MDT.
  • The sweepstakes will name 700 winners, who will each receive a package of mustard-flavored Skittles along with a pack of stickers, key chain and a card, according to the news release.
  • You can also follow French’s and Skittles on X, formerly known as Twitter, and search #FrenchsMustardSkittles, to find out more about how to snag some mustard Skittles.

In person

  • Skittles lovers on the East Coast have the best shot at getting some mustard-flavored Skittles in person, as there will be pop-up events in Atlanta, Washington, D.C., and New York City.

Below are the dates and locations of the events:

  • July 31: Atlanta, Ponce City Market, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (675 North Ave. NE, Atlanta, GA, 30344).
  • Aug. 2: Washington, D.C., City Center, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (825 10th St. NW, Washington, D.C., 20001).
  • Aug. 5: New York City, Hudson River Park, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (555 12th Ave., New York, NY, 10036).

A resurgence in popularity for the yellow Skittle?

Overall, Skittles is one of the most popular candies in the country, and a go-to for Halloween, per Candystore.com.

But a few years ago, a survey revealed that the yellow lemon Skittle was the least popular flavor — only 6% out of thousands of respondents claimed it as their favorite, Today reported at the time.

Perhaps the novelty of a mustard flavor will turn things around for the doomed Skittle.