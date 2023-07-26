Facebook Twitter
Operation Homefront’s annual Back-to-School Brigade stopped at Hill Field Elementary in Clearfield on July 26, 2023.

Macey Walters, whose husband is in the Air Force, collects free school supplies with her children, Cannon, 3, left, and Grayson, 6, at Operation Homefront’s annual Back-to-School Brigade at Hill Field Elementary in Clearfield on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Photo of the day: Offering smiles and school supplies to dependent military children

By Deseret News Photographersphotoeditor@deseretnews.com
The challenge of securing school supplies for military service members and their families in Utah got a boost Wednesday through the Brigade Backpack program held at Hill Field Elementary School in Clearfield.

Operation Homefront’s Back-to-School Brigade is a nationwide campaign that collects and distributes school supplies to eligible dependents of service members. Through the program, military children receive free back-to-school supplies, including backpacks, to help them start the new school year on the right foot. Organizers say they’ve distributed more than 500,000 backpacks to military children, saving military families nearly $55 million in school expenses.

For youth in grades K-12, many of whom attend Hill Field Elementary near Hill Air Force Base, the backpacks were filled with school supplies, such as pencils, paper and other essential items, to help children succeed, as well as other treats to bring smiles to their faces.

The program, now in its 13th year, is funded by donations from individuals and corporate sponsors.

merlin_2990071.jpg

Air Force Tech Sgt. Kalin Anderson, of the 419th Fighter Wing, help his daughter Karli, 8, put on a bracelet while the family collects free school supplies at Operation Homefront’s annual Back-to-School Brigade at Hill Field Elementary in Clearfield on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2990083.jpg

Air Force Staff Sgt. Whitney Carter, of the 75th Logistics Readiness Squadron, collects free school supplies for her children at Operation Homefront’s annual Back-to-School Brigade at Hill Field Elementary in Clearfield on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2990073.jpg

Shoshana Anderson, right, whose husband is in the Air Force, collects free school supplies with her children, from left, Karli Anderson, 8, Kemli Anderson, 11, Grant Jacobson, 9, and Gavin Jacobson, 6, at Operation Homefront’s annual Back-to-School Brigade at Hill Field Elementary in Clearfield on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2990079.jpg

Free school supplies are packaged and ready for children of military personnel as part of Operation Homefront’s annual Back-to-School Brigade at Hill Field Elementary in Clearfield on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2990081.jpg

Air Force Master Sgt. Jessica Swanson, center, of Military and Family Readiness with the 442nd Fighter Wing at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, helps distribute free school supplies to children of military families at Operation Homefront’s annual Back-to-School Brigade at Hill Field Elementary in Clearfield on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2990075.jpg

Operation Homefront hosts its annual Back-to-School Brigade to distribute free school supplies to children of military personnel at Hill Field Elementary in Clearfield on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
