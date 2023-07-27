Trump responds to Romney’s suggestion to coalesce around a non-Trump candidate

Former President Donald Trump took aim at Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah and Sen. John Cornyn of Texas in a post on Truth Social Tuesday night.

“They are both weak, ineffective, and very bad for the Republican Party, and our Nation,” the former president’s post said. “With even modestly skilled opposition, they’ll lose their next election.”

Trump also criticized Romney for wearing a mask during the pandemic.

During the next several hours after creating the post, Trump reposted responses from his followers that were critical of both senators.

Trump’s post comes a day after Romney wrote an opinion piece published in The Wall Street Journal, asking all GOP candidates running for president in 2024 to clear the path for one person to go up against Trump for the Republican nomination.

Romney asked Republican megadonors and influencers to “do something they didn’t do in 2016: get candidates they support to agree to withdraw if and when their paths to the nomination are effectively closed.”

Early primaries will already be decided in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina by Feb. 26, and by then, Romney said, donors and candidates should coalesce around one candidate against Trump, who is leading in Republican primary polls.

Romney, a vocal critic of Trump, was one of the few Republicans to vote to impeach the former president.

Meanwhile, Cornyn said in May that he does not plan to endorse Trump.

“We need to come up with an alternative,” he told reporters. “I think President Trump’s time has passed him by and what’s the most important thing to me is we have a candidate who can actually win.”

Apart from Trump, more than a dozen Republicans are in the running for the Republican nomination for 2024, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, former Vice President Mike Pence, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, as well as Romney and Cornyn’s colleague in the Senate, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, among others.