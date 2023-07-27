It’s official: Colorado is leaving Pac-12 for the Big 12

The Pac-12 Conference is losing another member.

The Big 12 is getting a founding member back.

That all became official Thursday, when Colorado announced it is officially leaving the Pac-12 to re-join the Big 12, effective with the 2024-25 athletic season.

The school’s Board of Regents voted unanimously to approve the school’s move to the Big 12 during a special board meeting Thursday.

Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark had a simple message for Colorado re-joined the league: “They’re back.”

Colorado administrators had a bit more to say about why the university is switching Power Five conferences again.

“After careful thought and consideration, it was determined that a switch in conference would give CU Boulder the stability, resources, and exposure necessary for long-term future success in a college athletics environment that is constantly evolving. The Big 12’s national reach across three time zones as well as our shared creative vision for the future we feel makes it an excellent fit for CU Boulder, our students, faculty, and alumni,” Colorado chancellor Philip DiStefano and school athletic director Rick George said in a joint statement.

“These decisions are never easy and we’ve valued our 12 years as proud members of the Pac-12 Conference. We look forward to achieving new goals while embarking on this exciting next era as members of the Big 12 Conference.”

Colorado was a founding member of the Big 12 when the league formed in 1996. The Buffaloes remained in the Big 12 until 2011, when, along with Utah, they joined the Pac-12.

Colorado’s departure for the Big 12 will leave for Pac-12 with nine members next year, with blue blood programs USC and UCLA leaving for the Big Ten in 2024.

The move, meanwhile, leaves the Big 12 with 13 members beginning with the 2024 season. The conference added BYU, UCF, Houston and Cincinnati this summer, but will have blue bloods Texas and Oklahoma leave for the SEC next summer.

