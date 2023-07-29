Facebook Twitter
4-star Corner Canyon OL Isaiah Garcia commits to Utah

By Joe Coles Joe Colesjcoles@deseretnews.com
Utah players, wearing black, run out onto the field

Four-star Corner Canyon offensive tackle Isaiah Garcia, one of the top recruits in the state of Utah, has committed to Utah football

Four-star Corner Canyon offensive tackle Isaiah Garcia, one of the top recruits in the state of Utah, is staying home.

Garcia, ranked as the No. 1 2024 recruit from the state of Utah by 247Sports and No. 4 by Rivals, chose Utah over offers from Oregon, Stanford, USC, UCLA, among others.

Utah offensive line coach Jim Harding was a big factor in Garcia choosing the Utes.

“I think what set Utah apart, a big part of it, was coach Jim Harding, having him to be able to develop me as a player. You’ve seen his track record, people he’s put in the league,” Garcia said on his live commitment announcement on 247Sports’ YouTube channel.

At 6-foot-5 and 280 pounds, Garcia has been instrumental on the line for Corner Canyon.

“I think the future of the program is really bright. I think Utah football as a whole is getting some really, really good recruits these last couple years,” Garcia said.

“I think there’s a lot of raw talent. Put that together with a team like Utah, who has developed dudes and produced dudes that are two, three stars coming out of high school, I think now that they have the raw talent, the future is really, really bright for the program, and I’m excited to be a part of it.”

Utah now has pledges from three four-star players in the 2024 class. Garcia’s teammate, four-star Corner Canyon quarterback Isaac Wilson, announced his commitment to Utah in May and Las Vegas four-star wide receiver David Washington committed this month.

