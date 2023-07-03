Facebook Twitter
Tuesday, July 4, 2023 | 
Ochai Agbaji heads into his second NBA season in even better shape and with more confidence

After taking a couple of weeks off at the conclusion of the regular season, Agbaji returned to Utah and hasn’t stopped working.

By Sarah Todd Sarah Toddstodd@deseretnews.com
Utah Jazz guard Ochai Agbaji is hit with an offensive foul as he crashes into the Oklahoma City's Jaylin Williams

Utah Jazz guard Ochai Agbaji is hit with an offensive foul as he crashes into the Oklahoma City’s Jaylin Williams as they play in Summer League action at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 3, 2023. Jazz lose 95-85.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

When the Utah Jazz acquired Ochai Agbaji as a part of the trade that sent Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers, there was already quite a bit of excitement about the rookie.

Though his first NBA season started with some G League assignments and spotty minutes off the bench, some patience and hard work saw Agbaji slowly work his way into the Jazz’s regular rotation.

By the end of the 2022-23 season, Agbaji was a part of the starting lineup and Jazz fans were absolutely buzzing with excitement about the former Kansas Jayhawk’s potential. While he started out the season deferring to the Jazz’s more veteran players and just trying to play his role within the system, he closed out the season with a new sense of confidence and the skillset to back it up.

In the final stretch of the season, Agbaji was aggressive rather than deferential — creating shots for himself, creating for others, shooting off the dribble, racking up weak-side blocks and proving to be a pest on the defensive end. That late-season success meant he would be coming into his second NBA season with a different mentality.

0703jazz.spt_SW_002357_2nd_half.jpg

The Utah Jazz’s Keyonte George dunks after making a steal on the other end of the court in Summer League action at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 3, 2023. Jazz lose 95-85.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
1 of 24
0703jazz.spt_SW_003631_2nd_half.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Ochai Agbaji is hit with an offensive foul as he crashes into Oklahoma City’s Jaylin Williams as they play in Summer League action at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 3, 2023. Jazz lose 95-85.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
2 of 24
0703jazz.spt_SW_001790.jpg

Utah’s Keyonte George gets set to make a move with Oklahoma City’s Tre Mann defending as they play in Summer League action at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 3, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
3 of 24
0703jazz.spt_SW_000217_copy.jpg

Oklahoma City’s Tre Mann dunks on Utah’s Micah Potter as the Jazz and Thunder play in Summer League action at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 3, 2023. Oklahoma won 95-85.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
4 of 24
0703jazz.spt_SW_002015.jpg

Utah’s Colbey Ross battles Oklahoma City’s Jalen Williams for the ball as they play in Summer League action at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 3, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
5 of 24
0703jazz.spt_SW_002081.jpg

Utah’s Keyonte George looks back up court as the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder play in Summer League action at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 3, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
6 of 24
0703jazz.spt_SW_001880.jpg

Utah Jazz’s Ochai Agbaji talks to a teammate during a free-throw as they and Oklahoma City Thunder play in Summer League action at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 3, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
7 of 24
0703jazz.spt_SW_002173_2nd_half.jpg

Utah’s Ochai Agbaji tries to put up a shot over Oklahoma City Thunder’s Chet Holmgren as they play in Summer League action at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 3, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
8 of 24
0703jazz.spt_SW_000492.jpg

Utah Jazz’s Brice Sensabaugh and Taylor Hendricks watch warmups from the bench as the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder prepare to play in Summer League action at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 3, 2023. Both players are rehabbing injuries.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
9 of 24
0703jazz.spt_SW_002985_2nd_half.jpg

Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy sits in courtside seats as the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder play in Summer League action at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 3, 2023. Jazz lose 95-85.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
10 of 24
0703jazz.spt_SW_001633.jpg

Utah Jazz’s Kelly Olynyk talks on the broadcast as the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder play in Summer League action at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 3, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
11 of 24
0703jazz.spt_SW_001247.jpg

Jazz Bear terrorizes a fan with silly string as the Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder play in Summer League action at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 3, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
12 of 24
0703jazz.spt_SW_002191_2nd_half.jpg

Utah Jazz’s Nick Ongenda slices past and Oklahoma City Thunder’s Chet Homgren for a shot as they play in Summer League action at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 3, 2023. Jazz lose 95-85.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
13 of 24
0703jazz.spt_SW_002273_2nd_half.jpg

Utah Jazz’ sVernon Carey Jr. is fouled as he battles Oklahoma City Thunder’s Jaylin Williams and Zhaire Smith as they play in Summer League action at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 3, 2023. Jazz lose 95-85.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
14 of 24
0703jazz.spt_SW_002919_2nd_half.jpg

Utah Jazz Summer League head coach Evan Bradds gives a thumbs up to the players as they and Oklahoma City Thunder play in Summer League action at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 3, 2023. Jazz lost 95-85.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
15 of 24
0703jazz.spt_SW_002313_2nd_half.jpg

Utah Jazz’s Taevion Kinsey grabs a rebound over Oklahoma City Thunder’s Tre Mann and Chet Holmgren as they play in Summer League action at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 3, 2023. Jazz lose 95-85.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
16 of 24
0703jazz.spt_SW_000100_copy.jpg

Utah Jazz’s Ochai Agbaji reaches out for a rebound ahead of Oklahoma City Thunder player Jaylin Williams as they play in Summer League action at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 3, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
17 of 24
0703jazz.spt_SW_002662_2nd_half.jpg

Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder play in Summer League action at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 3, 2023. Jazz lose 95-85.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
18 of 24
0703jazz.spt_SW_000225_copy.jpg

Oklahoma City’s Jalen Williams cheers with teammate Tre Mann, after Mann’s monster dunk on Utah’s Micah Potter as the Jazz and Thunder play in Summer League action at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 3, 2023. Oklahoma won 95-85.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
19 of 24
0703jazz.spt_SW_000189_copy.jpg

Oklahoma City’s Tre Mann and Utah Jazz’ Micah Potter battle for the ball as they play in Summer League action at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 3, 2023. Oklahoma won 95-85.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
20 of 24
0703jazz.spt_SW_000122_copy.jpg

Oklahoma’s Hunter Maldonado goes in for a shot as they and the Utah Jazz play in Summer League action at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 3, 2023. Oklahoma won 95-85.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
21 of 24
0703jazz.spt_SW_003702_2nd_half.jpg

Oklahoma City’s Tre Mann passes around Utah Jazz player Luka Samanic as they play in Summer League action at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 3, 2023. Jazz lose 95-85.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
22 of 24
0703jazz.spt_SW_003743_2nd_half.jpg

Utah Jazz players Ochai Agbaji and Keynote George try to gang up on Oklahoma City Thunder’s Tre Mann as they play in Summer League action at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 3, 2023. Jazz lose 95-85.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
23 of 24
0703jazz.spt_SW_002437_2nd_half.jpg

Utah Jazz’s Keyonte George brings the ball up court as they and the Oklahoma City Thunder play in Summer League action at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 3, 2023. Jazz lose 95-85.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
24 of 24
“Definitely,” he said. “Stepping into the second year role that I’m in, and the confidence that I’m bringing from last year, and those last like 25 games that I played, it’s just kind of like stepping into a new role.”

As soon as last season ended, Agbaji knew that he was going to be playing in Summer League with the Jazz and knew that more was going to be asked of him in the 2023-24 season. So, he took his offseason work very seriously.

After taking a couple of weeks off at the conclusion of the regular season, Agbaji returned to Utah and hasn’t stopped working. One of the things that head coach Will Hardy told Agbaji was that he wanted him to keep his cardio up over the offseason so that Agbaji would be able to play more minutes, longer stretches and be available and fresh at any moment of any game.

“The biggest thing was my conditioning,” Agbaji said. “Just being able to stay out there and be productive late in the game, on back-to-backs and after a long weekend and stuff like that. Just to stay on top of that and just making sure I’m in the best shape possible because he wants me out there as long as possible.”

It’s not like Agbaji was in bad shape in his rookie season. He was actually in great shape and proved to be incredibly athletic throughout the season. Even so, after just three months Agbaji is in even better shape than he was before — so much so that coaches and players have taken notice of how much work he’s put in over the summer.

“Crazy cardio, crazy. His body is just incredible,” Luka Samanic said of his teammate. “And the game is slowing down for him, for sure. I think he’s just gonna get better and better.”

In the Jazz’s first game of Salt Lake City Summer League, a 95-85 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, Agbaji seemed leagues ahead of his teammates. Finishing with 17 points, nine rebounds, one assist and one block in 30 minutes, he looked comfortable, confident, in control and strong.

Jazz assistant coach Evan Bradds, who is Agbaji’s player development coach during the regular season, is the Jazz’s summer league head coach and said he’s been incredibly impressed with the work that Agbaji has put in this offseason.

“Especially for probably not playing a whole lot of five-on-five, to come in and for him to play 30 minutes,” Bradds said. “Incredible shape. Obviously he came into last year in pretty good shape and it just got better. Then for him to be able to come out and get a lot of plays run for him and do a lot of stuff, it’s pretty impressive.”

Though Agbaji has already solidified himself as a part of the Jazz’s future and figures to be a featured part of the Jazz’s rotation in the upcoming season, that doesn’t mean that he’s satisfied.

That’s why he was motivated to change his diet a little, to do more cardio to see if he noticed a difference on the court by shedding a couple of pounds and gaining more definition in his body. And he does all of this, not necessarily because it’s what has been asked of him or because he wants validation from his teammates, coaches or the league. Instead, Agbaji is looking for ways to challenge himself.

“I feel like every single day when I’m going to practice I have something to prove, not so much to everyone else, but to myself,” he said. “I’m just trying to get better and better myself as a player every single day.”

