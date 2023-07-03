4th of July food faves mostly pricier than last year, but there are a few deals to be had

A little holiday menu strategy will save you some money this year, but prices on many favorite items for Fourth of July picnics and barbecues are up from 2022, though the jumps are significantly smaller than they’ve been the last couple of years.

Sirloin steak and ground beef prices are currently a bit higher than this time last year, respectively averaging $10.75 and $5.63 per pound across the U.S., according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data. But those costs may seem like a bit of a relief after prices on sirloin and burgers saw 14% and 16% increases from 2021 to 2022. The best bet for Independence Day backyard grillers may be found in the pork aisle, where prices have only moved up about 1% from last year and a pound of pork chops can be had for an average of $4.19 per pound, according to a new report from Wells Fargo. And chicken is the best deal of all to get ready for fireworks. Chicken breasts are currently selling at $4.24 per pound, almost 2% lower than a year ago.

For those who are making egg salad, deviled eggs or potato salad part of their picnic plan, you’re in luck.

Egg prices, which skyrocketed thanks to inventories that were decimated by widespread avian flu outbreaks the last two years, have eased considerably since last year. A dozen eggs currently costs $2.67, according to the Wells Fargo analysis, down 7% from a year ago. Current egg pricing is well below the $4.82 a dozen average from the start of the year, but disease risk and inflation remain big issues.

“The egg industry will also benefit from lower corn and soybean prices, and producers will work to get those hens back in business,” Wells Fargo chief agricultural economist Michael Swanson wrote in the report.

Swanson notes that while wheat prices that spiked significantly after Russia invaded Ukraine — a major wheat producer — have moderated, bread and other baked goods are still selling well above last year’s prices. The Bureau of Labor Statistics currently shows bread at $1.95 per pound, which is 22% higher than a year ago. And a pound of chocolate chip cookies for the holiday dessert tray is averaging $5.15, roughly 14% higher than a year ago.

Chips and dips are usually a cost-conscious pick to round out backyard buffets, but thanks to drought conditions in some of the country’s most prolific potato growing states, like Idaho and North Dakota, they’re going to be a little less of a deal this year. The average price of a pound of standard potato chips currently stands at $6.45 per pound, up 15% from last year. And Wells Fargo notes your favorite dips fall into the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ “other foods” category which is up, overall, 9% from 2022.

Hot weather is on tap across much of the country for this year’s Fourth of July celebrations and whatever your choice is when it comes to cooling beverages, those libations are going to cost a bit more.

Thanks to higher labor and packaging costs, the average 12-ounce soft drink currently costs 54 cents, up 14% from a year ago. But you can save a little and conserve packaging by pouring from a 2-liter bottle of your favorite soda pop. Adult beverages are a bit of a mixed bag, with average beer prices at $1.75 per pint, up 8% over last year, but wine is unchanged from 2022, currently selling for $13.40 per liter, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data.

In its annual report on the average cost of Fourth of July cookouts, American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall noted even amid this year’s higher prices on many items, U.S. food costs are some of the least expensive in the world.

“While the increased costs are difficult and have made it more challenging for some families to put food on the table, it’s important to remember that America still has one of the most affordable food supplies in the world,” Duvall said.

