Monday, July 3, 2023 
Utah Jazz

How to watch Salt Lake City Summer League

By Joe Coles Joe Colesjcoles@deseretnews.com
Chet Holmgren of the Oklahoma City Thunder dunks during a Summer League game against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, July 5, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

The first NBA action of the summer is here.

The rookies and sophomores of the Utah Jazz, Memphis Grizzlies, Oklahoma City Thunder and Philadelphia 76ers get their first taste of the league at the Salt Lake City Summer League on July 3, 5 and 6 at the Delta Center.

Jazz first-round draft picks Taylor Hendricks, Keyonte George and Brice Sensabaugh are on the roster, plus 2022 draft pick Ochai Agbaji. Oklahoma City’s Chet Holmgren, who wowed at the Salt Lake league last year, is on the Thunder’s roster.

Related

Former Utah Ute Timmy Allen is on the Memphis Grizzlies’ summer league roster, while Philadelphia 76ers 2021 first-round pick Jaden Springer is on the Sixers’ roster.

Each team will play three games in the summer showcase. Here’s how to watch them.

How to watch 2023 Salt Lake City Summer League

July 3

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 5 p.m. MDT.

TV: NBA TV.

Utah Jazz vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 7 p.m. MDT.

TV: NBA TV, KJZZ.

July 5

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 5 p.m. MDT.

TV: NBA TV.

Utah Jazz vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 7 p.m. MDT.

TV: NBA TV, KJZZ

July 6

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 5 p.m. MDT.

TV: ESPN2.

Utah Jazz vs. Memphis Grizzlies, 7 p.m. MDT.

TV: NBA TV, KJZZ.

