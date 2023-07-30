High school football: Stansbury hopes to recapture past successes in new Region 10 and 4A classification

In 2021, the new UHSAA region realignments were put in place, and with it, an inflated 5A class was created. The 5A classification consisted of five regions and 32 football programs, making 5A as competitive as ever.
Despite the high level of competition, the Stansbury Stallions stayed successful and earned back-to-back trips to the 5A semifinals and finished at the top of region 7 in 2021 and 2022.
But in December, the UHSAA made the decision to adjust the classifications at the start of the 2023 season. With the change, the Stallions move from 5A in region 7 to 4A in region 10.
In the change, Stansbury will see some familiar faces with Cottonwood and Tooele also coming from region 7. The Stallions now have Jordan, Murray, and Park City as new in-region foes.
Following its previous success, Stansbury stands as pre-season favorites to win the new region 10, but despite all the changes, Stallions head coach Eric Alder says he’s trying to keep things ‘business as usual’,
“I haven’t even talked about it with my players,” said Alder.
“I haven’t even mentioned the fact that we’re back in 4A. I haven’t even talked about who’s on our schedule.”
“I haven’t even talked about who we’re playing in week 1. I may have posted it online or I may have hung it up in the locker room, but there’s no talk of it yet.”
“I think there’s a time and a place for that, but we focus on “first things first” and we focus on the process and the results take care of themselves.”
“I haven’t even talked about the fact that we’re in 4A, instead, we talk about what it takes to be our best and what our core values are, and if our habits are consistently matching up with those core values.”
In the escape of a loaded 5A class, Stansbury is in a nearly equally difficult 4A class with many of the state’s best programs fighting for the state title.
But the Stallions have proved they’re up for the challenge after recording 22 wins with only 4 losses in the two seasons in 5A. Stansbury has also been an offensive juggernaut in the 2021 and 2022 seasons where it recorded an average of 42 points per game between both seasons and a blistering 47.4 points per game in 2022.
However past success is just that, in the past, Stansbury is returning only three offensive starters and four defensive starters for next season. The Stallions know how tough the new 4A classification will be and how important up-and-coming players will be for their success in this upcoming season.
“We have a lot of players to replace, we have a lot of things to learn, we have got a lot of growing up to do and there’s no indication that we won’t do that, but it’s never easy,” said Alder.
“I’m certainly not taking the approach of, ‘Hey, we’re bumping down so we should go kick some butt.’
“Our schedule has me as concerned as any schedule any year. So our mindset is definitely not that the path is now suddenly easier because I just don’t feel that way.”
Region 10 projections
(Preseason rankings are based on coaches’ votes)
1. Stansbury Stallions
2022 Record: 12-1 (first in Region 7 with a 7-0 record)
2022 RPI ranking: No. 4 in 5A
2022 postseason: Lost to Lehi, 42-0, in the 5A 5A semifinals
All-time record: 108-51 (14 years)
State titles: None
Region titles: 7 (2011, 2012, 2014, 2016 co, 2017, 2021, 2022)
Head coach: Eric Alder
Entering his fifth year as head coach at Stansbury, where he’s posted a 38-11 record the past four years. Previously he was the head coach at Ben Lomond from 2014 to 2018, where his teams were 10-41. He’s a graduate of Sky View High School and Utah State.
Coach Eric Alder’s general outlook
Stansbury looks to build on previous years of success as the culture in the program continues to grow stronger. New athletes look to fill roles vacated by last years graduating class. Our athletes have worked hard and dedicated themselves to the process of becoming the best they can possibly be. New leaders will emerge and new faces coupled with some very key returning starters will be making plays for the Stallions this fall.
Offensive coordinator: Eric Alder
2022 offense: 47.4 ppg (No. 1 in 5A)
- Three returning starters
- Spread, no-huddle offense
Returning offensive starters
- Falinisi Vaka, Sr., OT
- Xavier Gagnier OT, Sr.
- Taylor Toth C, Sr.
Key offensive newcomers
- Coleman Dearden, Jr., QB
- Mason Maxwell, Jr., WR
- Alex Geovjian, Sr., RB
- Bracken Mathews, Sr., WR
- Noah Nunley, Sr., WR
- Kandend Hadlock, Sr., WR
- Tyson Ferry, Jr., RB
Defensive coordinator: Alex Huxford
2022 defense: 17.8 ppg (No. 5 in 5A)
- Four returning starters
- 3-4 defense
Returning defensive starters
- Easton Baker, Sr., ILB
- Falinisi Vaka, Sr., DT
- Luke Daynes, Sr., ILB
- Bracken Mathews, Sr., DB
Key defensive newcomers
- Mason Maxwell, Jr., OLB
- Max Olson, Jr., OLB
- Noah Nunley, Sr., DB
- Tobi Johnson, Jr., DT
- Alex Geovjian, Sr., DB
2. Park City Miners
2022 Record: 8-3 (third in Region 6 with a 4-2 record)
2022 RPI ranking: No. 16 in 5A
2022 postseason: Lost to Lehi, 40-6, in the 5A 5A second round
All-time record: 460-459-23 (115 years)
State titles: None
Region titles: 26 (1932, 1933, 1934, 1936, 1938, 1941, 1945, 1961, 1969 co, 1980, 1981, 1982 co, 1983 co, 1987, 1988, 1991 co, 2001 co, 2003, 2004, 2006, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2018, 2019, 2020)
Head coach: Josh Montzingo
Entering his eighth season at Park City, where his teams have posted a 54-30 record the past sixi years and a state runner-up finish in 2021. He’s a graduate of Edmonds Woodway High School in Washington and North Park University in Illinois.
Coach Josh Montzingo’s general outlook
While we have a lot of big shoes to fill on both sides we have some very talented players ready for their chance to step up. We are blessed to have a strong Senior class to lead us and help us compete in a very tough 4A this season.
Offensive coordinator: Josh Montzingo
2022 offense: 27.1 ppg (No. 16 in 5A)
- Four returning starters
- Spread offense
Returning offensive starters
- Nate Rust, Sr., OL
- Spencer Gallwas, Sr., OL
- Justin Mchaelis, Jr., OL
- Will McCurdy, Sr., RB
Key offensive newcomers
- Rocco Daly, Sr., OL
- Liam Gallon, Jr., OL
- Lincoln Jackson, Sr., QB
- Tyler Montzingo, Sr., WR
- Tate Campbell, Jr., WR
- Owen Campbell, Jr., WR
- Eli Warner, So., RB
- Alex Moore, Sr., RB
- Charlie Cusimano, So., WR
Defensive coordinator: Mike Polinsky
2022 defense: 17.27 ppg (No. 3 in 5A)
- Six returning starters
- 3-4 defense
Returning defensive starters
- Ben Beatty, Sr., DL
- Andy Watanabe, Sr., DL
- Carson Navarro, Sr., DB
- Blake Tabarraci, Sr., LB
- Corbin Towery, Sr., LB
- Mason Christensen, Sr., DB
Key defensive newcomers
- Brooks Bezmer, Sr., DL
- Trey Beichner, Sr., LB
- Owen Tabarraci, Sr., LB
- Pierce Garner, Jr., DB
- Jake Roller, Sr., DB
3. Tooele Buffaloes
2022 Record: 2-8 (sixth in Region 7 with a 2-5 record)
2022 RPI ranking: No. 27 in 5A
2022 postseason: Missed playoffs
All-time record: 425-501-20 (107 years)
State titles: 5 (1928, 1929, 1933, 1937, 2002)
Region titles: 20 (1925, 1927, 1928, 1929, 1930, 1931, 1932, 1933, 1937, 1943, 1950, 1952, 1953, 1957, 1962, 1985, 1988 co, 2001, 2002, 2016 co)
Head coach: BJ Hunter
A long-time assistant at Tooele, BJ Hunter is heading into his second season as head coach after last year’s 2-8 record. He previously served as the head coach at Granite from 2002 to 2004, where his teams went 1-26. He’s a graduate of Granger and Utah.
Offensive coordinator: B.J. Hunter
2022 offense: 16.7 ppg (No. 29 in 5A)
- Seven returning starters
- Wing-T offense
Returning offensive starters
- Kaden Dean, Sr., QB
- Aaron Davis, Sr., WR
- Nic Arellano, Sr., WR
- Isiah Pacheco, Sr., WR
- Kolt Earl, Sr., T
- Canyon Smith, Jr., G
- Gabe Cruz, Sr., G
- Nico Pagnani, Sr., T
- Cameron Barrett, Jr., TE
Key offensive newcomers
- Liandro Herrera, Jr., RB
- Britton Rosser RB, Jr.
- Vaughn Gritzmacher, Jr., RB
- Bram Gustin, Sr., RB
- Garrett Brown, Sr., RB
Defensive coordinator: Hayden Barney
2022 defense: 32.1 ppg (No. 23 in 5A)
- Seven returning starters
- 4-3 defense
Returning defensive starters
- Kolt Earl, Sr., DE
- John Leakehe, Jr., DE
- Jimmy Tuipeatau, Sr., DT
- Britton Rosser, Jr., LB
- Bram Gustin, Sr., DB
- Aaron Davis, Sr., DB
- Vaughn Gritzmacher, Jr., DB
Key defensive newcomers
- Max Fowles, Sr., LB
4. Jordan Beetdiggers
2022 Record: 2-8 (fifth in Region 8 with a 0-4 record)
2022 RPI ranking: No. 30 in 5A
2022 postseason: Missed playoffs
All-time record: 562-464-28 (113 years)
State titles: 12 (1931, 1934, 1936, 1939, 1940, 1941, 1944, 1947, 1948, 1950, 1994, 2012)
Region titles: 26 (1931, 1934, 1935, 1936, 1938, 1939, 1940, 1941, 1944, 1947, 1948, 1950, 1958, 1961, 1983, 1984, 1987, 1988 co, 1989, 1991, 1993 co, 1994, 1998, 2002 co, 2005 co, 2012)
Head coach: Rodrigues Smith
Enters his fourth season at Jordan, where his teams have posted a 4-27 record the past three years. He’s a graduate of West High and Weber State.
Coach Rodrigues Smith’s general outlook
As a team we have to come in and play within our system. By doing so the players will be doing things the correct way which is the Gold Got way.
Offensive coordinator: Justin Belliston
2022 offense: 12 ppg (No. 32 in 5A)
- Seven returning starters
- Open to all offenses
Returning offensive starters
- Zachary Dubois, Sr., LB/WR
- Derell Nichols, Sr., FS/WR
- Jakarin Owens, Sr., QB/DB
- Boston Williams, Sr., WR/DB
- Jake Miller, Sr., WR/DB
- Amani Malae, Sr., LB/HB
- Santos Garcia, Jr., OL/DL
- Noah Gatti, Jr., RB/LB
Key offensive newcomers
- Kai Smith, Sr., HB/DE
- Jacob Anderson, Jr., G/LB
- Laaui Bossy, Jr., OL/DL
- Adam Adudan SO, OL/DL
- Riley Mills, SO OL/DL
Defensive coordinator: Luis Cruz
2022 defense: 42.9 ppg (No. 30 in 5A)
- Six returning starters
- 5-3 monster defense
Returning defensive starters
- Zachary Dubois, Sr., LB/WR
- Derell Nichols, Sr., FS/WR
- Jakarin Owens, Sr., QB/DB
- Jake Miller, Sr., WR/DB
- Amani Malae, Sr., LB/HB
Key defensive newcomers
- Boston Williams, Sr., WR/DB
- Santos Garcia, Jr., OL/DL
- Noah Gatti, Jr., RB/LB
- Kai Smith, Sr., HB/DE
- Jacob Anderson, Jr., G/LB
- Laaui Bossy, Jr., OL/DL
- Adam Adudan SO, OL/DL
- Riley Mills, SO OL/DL
- Frank Silva, Jr., OL/DL
5. Cottonwood Colts
2022 Record: 2-8 as an independent
All-time record: 197-336-3 (54 years)
State titles: None
Region titles: 6 (1984, 2005 co, 2007 co, 2008, 2009 co, 2010)
Head coach: Donovan Malmrose
Is entering his first year as head coach at his alma mater. He’s a graduate of the University of Utah.
Coach Donovan Malmrose’s general outlook
Excited for the upcoming season! Almost our entire coaching staff are Cottonwood alumni (Alo Moli 2009, John Martinez 2009, Etu Moli 2010, AJ Jones 2004, Donnie Beck 2001, Mike Demkov 2008, Hunter Workman 2018, Donovan Malmrose 2007, and more). In addition to football we have challenged the boys with a much higher standard of living (higher GPA, higher school attendance, etc). Character is where it is going to start and what is going to have the greatest impact for our kids future. We are working to re-establish the foundation that Coach Cecil Thomas and Coach Scott Cate laid at Cottonwood training boys into men. Our boys have rose to the occasion and have lived up to the standards we set and are living #4TheTribe. We’ve and excellent response from our leaders: Dom Chidester, Kaelen Gray, Xavier Yazzie, Gabriel Bricio, Dylan Henry, and Cooper Post.
Offensive coordinator: Donovan Malmrose
- Three returning starters
- Spread offense
Returning offensive starters
- Kaelen Gray, Sr., WR
- Xavier Yazzie, Sr., T
- Asher Danner, Sr., G
Key offensive newcomers
- Peter Oguama, Sr., WR
- Ryan Nielson, Sr., WR
- Robbie Jensen, Sr., QB
- Palmer Johansen, Jr.
- Siaosi Tuitavake, Jr., ATH, RB
- Malcolm Mundy, Jr., QB
- Korbyn Lynch, Jr., WR
- Dylan Henry, Jr., Tackle
- DJ Ma’ae, So., WR
- Roman ISr.ayelyan, So., WR
- Sunia Fifita, So., RB
Defensive coordinator: AJ Jones
- Four returning starters
- 4-2-5 defense
Returning defensive starters
- Kaelen Gray, Sr., DB
- Damien Stonehocker, Sr.
- Martize Johnson, Sr., DT, LB
- Elliot Payne, Sr., DE
- Daven Peterson, Jr., DT,
Key defensive newcomers
- Dom Chidester, Sr., DB
- Cody Sharp, Sr., DB
- Cooper Post, Sr., DB
- Drew Barth, Sr., LB
- Korbyn Lynch, Jr., DB
- Nikk Rains, Jr., LB
- Dylan Henry, Jr., DE
6. Hillcrest Huskies
2022 Record: 0-10 (eighth in Region 7 with a 0-7 record)
2022 RPI ranking: No. 31 in 5A
2022 postseason: Missed playoffs
All-time record: 233-359-8 (61 years)
State titles: None
Region titles: 7 (1966 co, 1968, 1975, 1980, 1981 co, 1983, 1984 co)
Head coach: Robert Kaelin
The Skyline High graduate is entering his first season as head coach at Hillcrest. He’s a graduate of the University of Utah.
Coach Robert Kaelin’s general outlook
We bring in a new coaching staff and philosophies on both sides of the ball. Though returning a few starters on both offense and defense, we have many new, and young, players filling key positions this year for our team. We are excited to get on the field and show what Hillcrest football is all about.
Offensive coordinator: Robby Kaelin
2022 offense: 15.8 ppg (No. 30 in 5A)
- Five returning starters
- Spread offense
Returning offensive starters
- Mickey Alcivar, Jr., OL
- Ryder Hommes, Sr., OL
- Marcus Sollers, Sr., RB
- Steven Hoskins, Jr., WR
- Gage Pyper, Sr., WR
Key offensive newcomers
- Anthonie Taylor, Sr., QB
- Mateo Paul, Sr., WR
Defensive coordinator: Seth Kaelin
2022 defense: 46.2 ppg (No. 32 in 5A)
- Four returning starters
- 3-4 defense
Returning defensive starters
- Ryder Hommes, Sr., ILB
- Alex Gonzales, Sr., OLB
- Zion Jackson, Sr., OLB
- Mateo Paul, Sr., DB
Key defensive newcomers
- Josiah Gonzalez, Sr., DB
- Tayden Black, Sr., DB
7. Murray Spartans
2022 Record: 0-10 (seventh in Region 6 with a 0-6 record)
2022 RPI ranking: No. 32 in 5A
2022 postseason: Missed playoffs , , in the 5A
All-time record: 368-531-24 (105 years)
State titles: 3 (1954, 1975, 1977)
Region titles: 9 (1942, 1954, 1955, 1959, 1975, 1977 co, 1988 co, 1993 co, 2004 co)
Head coach: Roger Armijo
Taking over for Todd Thompson, who was head coach the past six years. Armijo is a graduate of Charter Oak High School and the University of La Verne, both in California.
Coach Roger Armijo’s general outlook
The outlook for the 2023 Murray High School football season is cautiously optimistic, with effort and excitement being the key components to a successful season. Coming off an 0-10 season can be daunting for some, but the reason for optimism is in the character of the kids in the program. Not once have we mentioned last season as we prepare for the upcoming campaign. I’ve instructed the players and the staff, “we must look forward, not backwards, to achieve our goals this season.”
We’ve developed in a lot of ways. We’ve spent a lot of time in the film room, taking any opportunity to teach the game of football and teach our schemes, to help them understand how to handle as many situations as possible. We’ve developed in the weight room. We always say you have to be very good in that department. The young men have really bought into what we’ve asked them to do. They have a great approach each and every day. We’ve developed on the football field as well, and we had a tremendous spring. The guys competed hard every day, got after each other, and brought competition amongst themselves. Ultimately, we are looking for that to pay off in the fall. That’s when it counts.
Murray is a fantastic community, with great people of character and athletic ability. It’s my job to highlight those strengths and provide a product on the field that will make the community proud on Friday nights. We will give full effort and compete on every play. The schedule is always formidable in Utah so we will focus on one game at a time and let the results fall where they may. I’m really excited and looking forward to a great season!
Offensive coordinator: Brayden Linde
2022 offense: 6.5 ppg (No. 33 in 5A)
- Four returning starters
- Spread offense
Returning offensive starters
- Kadine Racine, Sr., WR
- Brock Perry, Sr., RB
- Spencer Bushman, Jr., WR
- Jayden Cottonwood, Sr., OL
Key offensive newcomers
- Alex Bojorquez, Jr., QB
- Josh Zullo, Jr., RB
Defensive coordinator: Roger Armijo
2022 defense: 48.5 ppg (No. 33 in 5A)
- Five returning starters
- 4-2-5 defense
Returning defensive starters
- Thanasi Johnson, Sr., LB
- Josh Zullo, Jr., LB
- Stockton Hughes, Jr., LB
- Spencer Bushman, Jr., DB
- Anthony Thompson, Jr., DB
Key defensive newcomers
- Beck Lutkin, Jr., DL
- Evan Talbot, So., DB