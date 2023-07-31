Utah college football watch list tracker: BYU, Utah State represented on Ray Guy watch list

On Wednesday, a pair of Utah ties were named to the Ray Guy Award watch list.

Utah State’s Stephen Kotsanlee and BYU’s Ryan Rehkow were named to the list for the award annually given to the nation’s top college football punter.

Kotsanlee averaged 43.4 yards per punt for the Aggies last season and had more than a third of his 67 punts (24) downed inside the 20-yard line.

Rehkow made the Ray Guy preseason watch list for the third straight year. He averaged 46.2 yards per punt during the 2022 season.

On Tuesday, five more players who play for either Utah or BYU were added to preseason watch lists.

Leading the way were three Utes who were named to the watch list for the Outland Trophy, which is given to the nation’s best interior lineman (can be either an offensive or defensive lineman).

Guard Keaton Bills, offensive tackle Sataoa Laumea and defensive tackle Junior Tafuna were the trio named.

Also named to the list was BYU offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia, who is widely considered to be a potential first-round pick in next year’s NFL draft.

Elsewhere, two Utes were named to the watch list for the Nagurski Trophy, which is given to the nation’s best defensive player overall.

Tafuna was also named to that list, as was safety Cole Bishop.

College football’s annual official award watch list season returned Monday, and the state of Utah is well-represented.

Unveiled on Monday was the watch list for the Maxwell Award, and BYU transfer quarterback Kedon Slovis, BYU transfer running back Aidan Robbins and Utah quarterback Cam Rising were among the 85 names on the list.

The Maxwell Award is given to “the best player in college football.”

Slovis comes to BYU after three seasons at USC and one at Pitt. In all, he has thrown for 9,973 yards with 68 touchdowns against 33 interceptions.

Robbins, meanwhile, comes to BYU after two seasons at Louisville and one at UNLV. He has rushed for 1,062 yards on 216 carries with 10 touchdowns.

As for Rising, he began his collegiate career at Texas but did not appear in a game before transferring to Utah.

In three seasons at Utah, Rising has thrown for 5,572 yards with 46 touchdowns against 14 interceptions.

On Tuesday, the watch lists for the Outland Trophy and the Bronko Nagurski Trophy will be released.

The Outland Trophy is given to the nation’s best interior lineman, while the Nagurski Trophy is given to the best overall defensive player in the country.

