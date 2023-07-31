President Biden to visit Utah, Arizona next week

President Joe Biden is set to visit Utah next week, marking his first visit to the Beehive state since he became president.

Biden is expected to talk about the impact of legislation like the Inflation Reduction Act as well as recent efforts to combat climate change, according to The Associated Press. This coincides with record-breaking heat waves slamming states across the U.S., including in Utah. Salt Lake City hit a record 106 degrees on Saturday, beating previous high temperatures.

He will make the trip to Utah, Arizona and New Mexico from Aug. 7 to Aug. 10.