Monday, July 31, 2023 | 

President Biden to visit Utah, Arizona next week

The Beehive state is a stop on his tour of the Southwest

By Gitanjali Poonia Gitanjali Pooniagpoonia@deseretnews.com
President Joe Biden arrives at Dover Air Force Base, in Dover, Del., Friday, July 28, 2023, on his way from Maine to his Rehoboth Beach, Del., home. He is set to visit Utah next week.

Associated Press

President Joe Biden is set to visit Utah next week, marking his first visit to the Beehive state since he became president.

Biden is expected to talk about the impact of legislation like the Inflation Reduction Act as well as recent efforts to combat climate change, according to The Associated Press. This coincides with record-breaking heat waves slamming states across the U.S., including in Utah. Salt Lake City hit a record 106 degrees on Saturday, beating previous high temperatures.

He will make the trip to Utah, Arizona and New Mexico from Aug. 7 to Aug. 10.