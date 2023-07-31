Celebrate Hallmark’s ‘Summer Nights’ with these new movies

At the tail end of summer, the Hallmark network is celebrating with “Summer Nights.” The network is set to release six new movies, including the sequel to “Big Sky River.”

Here are new six movies coming to the Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries in August.

‘Aloha Heart’

Taylor Cole and Kanoa Goo in “Aloha Heart.” Karen Neal, Hallmark Media

Stars: Taylor Cole and Kanoa Goo.

Summary: A conservationist (Cole) flies to Hawaii for her best friend’s wedding. She expected a relaxing getaway but instead finds herself caught up in wedding prep and helping a handsome hotel manager (Goo) update his family hotel.

Premieres: Saturday, July 29 at 6 p.m. MDT.

‘Making Waves’

Corey Cott and Holland Roden in “Making Waves.” Craig Minielly, Hallmark Media

Stars: Holland Roden and Corey Cott.

Summary: Music executive Amelia (Roden) travels to the Outer Banks to scout out the competition for a cagey new band. She soon discovers the band is fronted by her childhood sweetheart, Will (Cott). Throughout the week, Amelia finds herself attempting to convince Will that her music company is the right fit for his band — but do her feelings for him present a conflict of interest?

Premieres: Saturday, Aug. 5 at 6 p.m. MDT.

‘Big Sky River: The Bridal Path’

Stars: Emmanuelle Vaugier and Kavan Smith.

Summary: Finally settled in Montana and happily dating Cowboy Boone (Smith), Tara (Vaugier) faces a new challenge — blending two families. Tensions rise as Tara works to bring their two families together, revealing that the blend might be more difficult that she anticipated.

Premieres: Friday, Aug. 11 at 7 p.m. MDT.

‘A Safari Romance’

Andrew Walker and Brittany Bristow in “A Safari Romance.” Leif Films, Hallmark Media

Stars: Brittany Bristow and Andrew Walker.

Summary: Research scientist Megan (Bristow) is living her dream in South Africa as a ranger on a nature reserve while pursuing a Ph.D. in Ethology. When Tim (Walker), a theme park designer, arrives from the U.S. to capture footage for an immersive ride, Megan serves as his guide. While exploring the savanna, sparks fly between Megan and Tim. But Tim is set to return home soon, so Megan fears falling for someone who lives on the other side of the world.

Premieres: Saturday, Aug. 12 at 6 p.m. MDT.

‘The More Love Grows’

Warren Christie and Rachel Boston in “The More Love Grows.” Allister Foster, Hallmark Media

Stars: Rachel Boston and Warren Christie.

Summary: When Helen’s (Boston) husband abruptly asks for a separation after dropping their daughter off at college, she struggles to make sense of her newfound single life. With help from a rambunctious stray dog and a friendly veterinarian (Christie), Helen begins to rediscover herself and build a new life.

Premieres: Friday, Aug. 18 at 7 p.m. MDT.

‘Never Too Late to Celebrate’

Alexa PenaVega, Sherry Miller, Carlos PenaVega amd Carlos Gonzalez-Vio in “Never Too Late to Celebrate.” Albert Camicioli, Hallmark Media

Stars: Alexa PenaVega and Carlos PenaVega.

Summary: Due to her busy work schedule, Camila (Alexa PenaVega) is exhausted and has little time for herself. But when she meets Javi (Carlos PenaVega), he convinces her to join the Spanish class he teaches on the side so she can finally learn the first language of her dead father. As romantic feelings between the pair bloom, Javi encourages Camila to celebrate her upcoming 30th birthday with a “double quinceañera” to connect with her Mexican heritage. After careful consideration, Camila agrees to celebrate.

Premieres: Saturday, Aug. 19 at 6 p.m. MDT.

‘Napa Ever After’

Denise Boutte in “Napa Ever After.” Craig Minielly, Hallmark Media

Stars: Denise Boutte and Colin Lawrence.

Summary: When Cassandra (Boutte), a high-power attorney, inherits her late grandmother’s winery in Napa Valley, she takes a break from work to renovate the property. With help from a handsome local, Alec (Lawrence), she takes a deep dive into her family’s past while opening her heart up to love in a way she never has.

Premieres: Saturday, Aug. 26 at 6 p.m. MDT.