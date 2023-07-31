Runnin’ Utes will reportedly play a series against one of the WCC’s best teams

The University of Utah men’s basketball team is in Spain right now playing a series of exhibition games against teams.

On Monday, it was reported by college basketball insider Jon Rothstein that in the upcoming season, the Runnin’ Utes will play a game that counts on the road against the Saint Mary’s Gaels of the West Coast Conference.

Rothstein reported that the two teams will play again in Salt Lake City during the 2024-25 season.

The Gaels have been one of the best teams in the WCC since Randy Bennett became head coach clear back in 2001.

They’ve won four regular-season conference titles, three conference tournaments, have been to the NCAA Tournament nine times and have made seven NIT appearances.

In the last two seasons, Saint Mary’s has gotten a pair of No. 5 seeds in the NCAA Tournament, its highest ever in program history.

That sustained success has caused Bennett to get linked to a number of higher profile jobs over the years, including at Utah in 2011 when Larry Krystkowiak was hired and again in 2021 when Craig Smith was hired.

Utah, meanwhile, is trying to get back to that level of success. The Runnin’ Utes had their first winning campaign last season since 2019-20, finishing the season at 17-15.