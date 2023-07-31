Zach Wilson will play in Hall of Fame Game

Zach Wilson will play in the first NFL action of the preseason.

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who hasn’t played in the preseason since 2018, will be New York’s QB1, while Wilson will battle it out for the QB2 spot.

Wilson will take snaps when the Jets take on the Cleveland Browns in the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday at 6 p.m. on NBC.

The former BYU star has been learning under Rodgers, who has given him pointers in practices.

So freaking cool: #Jets QB Zach Wilson (@ZachWilson) is doing a drill at #JetsCamp under the watchful eye of Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12). A-Rod then pulls him aside to talk through some of the subtleties about what he just did, he then watches him do it again & seemingly nods… pic.twitter.com/QhrIdOyBBf — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) July 26, 2023

“I feel like he is very confident right now, not necessarily in his ability to go out there and play, but just in his decision making, and what he’s doing play in and play out. You just feel that from him. You can see it in how decisive he is with the football in his hands,” Jets head coach Robert Saleh said.

Coach Saleh on seeing @ZachWilson gaining confidence. pic.twitter.com/r3RgnCUAFC — New York Jets (@nyjets) July 31, 2023

Wilson, who was the No. 2 selection in the 2021 NFL draft, struggled last season. He started nine games for the Jets, throwing for 1,688 yards, six touchdowns and seven interceptions with a 54.5% completion percentage.