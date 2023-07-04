Facebook Twitter
Why ‘America’s Got Talent’ isn’t airing this week

Although Simon Cowell lost his voice during the filming of Season 18, the show’s absence from the air Tuesday night has nothing to do with this setback

By Lottie Elizabeth Johnson Lottie Elizabeth Johnsonlottiejohnson@deseretnews.com
Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara and Simon Cowell on “America’s Got Talent.”

Casey Durkin, NBC

America’s Got Talent” fans tuning into the weekly episode Tuesday night may be surprised to find that the show isn’t on.

Why isn’t ‘AGT’ on?

Although “AGT” judge Simon Cowell lost his voice during the filming of Season 18, the show’s absence from the air Tuesday night has nothing to do with this setback.

Instead of judges Cowell, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara and Howie Mandel, viewers will see “Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular” — featuring performances from Ashanti, Bebe Rexha, Ja Rule, Jelly Roll and Lainey Wilson, among others — in its place on NBC Tuesday night.

NBC is one of a few networks airing Fourth of July programming on Tuesday — the 43rd annual “A Capital Fourth” concert will air in the same time slot on PBS.

When does ‘AGT’ 2023 return?

“AGT” will be back on Tuesday, July 11. The episode will mark the sixth round of auditions, featuring a wide variety of acts competing for a $1 million prize and a headlining slot in Las Vegas.

Who are the ‘AGT’ 2023 golden buzzer acts?

So far this season, “AGT” has awarded golden buzzers to four acts:

Other popular acts have included country singer Mitch Rossell and The Sharpe Family Singers.