This former BYU guard is now a Toronto Raptors assistant

Rashaun Broadus’ basketball career — his coaching career that is — will continue north of the border.

First reported by sdpn’s Esfandiar Baraheni and later confirmed by an official team announcement, Broadus has joined the coaching staff of new Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajaković.

“This coaching staff reflects the team we want to see on the court – high character, high energy, and high creativity,” Rajakovic said in a statement. “We’ve already begun the work we know needs to be done as we head into our first season in Toronto together. We’re excited by the talent, by our team’s potential, and by the job ahead.”

Broadus will work as an assistant video coordinator/player development coach, the same role he recently held with the Memphis Grizzlies.

The former BYU guard — Broadus played for the Cougars from 2005 to 2007, after transferring from Western Nebraska Community College — is also coming off a stint as an assistant basketball coach with the Memphis Hustle, the Grizzlies G-League affiliate.

A veteran of both the International Basketball League and National Basketball League of Canada, Broadus played professionally from 2008-2018, with stops in Canada, Romania, Ukraine, Lithuania, Poland and Germany.

In the final year of his playing career, in 2018, Broadus played for BC Vytautas in Lithuania and was teammates with LaMelo and LiAngelo Ball.