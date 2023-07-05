No cook summer: quick and easy heat-less meal ideas

With extreme heat and summer temperatures, sometimes the last thing you might want to do is turn on the oven or stovetop and start cooking.

Luckily, there are several recipes you can try for meals that don’t involve any cooking.

If you’re looking to beat the heat, here are some breakfast, lunch, appetizer and dinner ideas that don’t require cooking.

Summer breakfast ideas

Overnight oats. One of the best parts about overnight oats is you can prepare a few servings of them at the same time and eat them throughout the week. Downshiftology has six different varieties of overnight oats you could try, such as carrot cake or strawberry protein.

Yogurt and fruit. A quick bowl of Greek yogurt with sliced strawberries, banana, blueberries and whatever toppings you’d like, such as chia seeds or nuts, can be a protein-filled breakfast.

Peanut butter and jelly sandwich. While peanut butter and jelly sandwiches are typically thought of as lunchbox classics, they can also be enjoyed in the morning for a breakfast with protein and carbohydrates.

Fruit salad. Chop up your favorite fruits and eat them tossed in a citrus glaze.

Almond butter and a banana. Spread some almond butter on a banana and sprinkle some chia seeds on top.

Muesli and berries. Really, you could do any type of cereal or grain that doesn’t need to be cooked, along with some fruit and milk.

Cottage cheese. It’s true — cottage cheese is making a comeback. It’s a high protein option for breakfast and the topping combinations are endless.

Ricotta bowl. If you don’t like cottage cheese, but you like ricotta, you could try some ricotta with berries, honey and nuts.

Tortilla, nut butter and fruit. Slice up a banana, smear some almond butter on a tortilla and fold it up for an on-the-go breakfast.

Hummus toast. It’s like the cousin of avocado toast. Spread some hummus on a piece of bread and top with sliced cucumbers for an easy breakfast.

Cheese and fruit. Nibble on some cheddar cheese or brie alongside some fruit for an easy breakfast.

Summer lunch ideas

Caprese salad — classic or with a twist. The combination of mozzarella, basil, tomatoes and balsamic vinegar is great. You could also trade out the tomato for strawberries or peaches, or another fruit or vegetable.

Chopped Greek salad. Chop up some lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, feta, red onions and other vegetables to make a Greek salad.

Cucumber sandwich. These sandwiches aren’t just for tea parties. Mix together some fresh dill, Greek yogurt and a little bit of cream cheese to top bread along with some sliced cucumbers for a refreshing lunch.

Deli meat sandwich. Take your favorite deli meat, sliced cheese, vegetables and sauce and pile it high on top of some bread for an easy lunch.

Charcuterie. Try making a mini charcuterie board for an easy lunch.

Snack bento box. If you like a lot of variety in your meals, consider making a bento box of fresh fruit, vegetables, dips, crackers, pretzels or baguette slices and some nuts or chocolate chips for a quick lunch.

Chickpea salad sandwich. Ditch the chicken or the tuna and try a chickpea salad sandwich instead. It’s a great way to get some protein in if you’re vegetarian or vegan.

Pita pockets. Pita pockets are quick and can be filled with lots of vegetables, cheeses and a variety of different dips for a customizable lunch.

Tortilla chips and bean dip or corn dip. Making a protein-packed dip to eat with tortilla chips or even crackers can be a fun way to mix up lunch.

Summer appetizer ideas

Bruschetta. Little baguette slices with some chopped up and seasoned tomatoes can be an elegant start to a meal.

Pickle plates. Grab a bunch of pickled items like pickles, pickled onions, pickled carrots, etc. and make a plate of them for a unique appetizer.

Guacamole. Avocado mashed up with lime, salt and spices goes great with tortilla chips or various vegetables.

Hummus. A garlicky, smooth hummus served alongside some crunchy pita chips or freshly sliced vegetables can be a good start.

Salsa. Salsa comes in a lot of different forms like pico de gallo, strawberry salsa, corn salsa or mango salsa. A trio of salsas with some tortilla chips can be an easy appetizer.

Prosciutto and melon. Wrap small chunks of cantaloupe in prosciutto for an appetizer.

