BYU’s Kingsley Suamataia named to preseason All-Big 12 team

Kingsley Suamataia has his own historic footnote in BYU’s fresh new alliance with the Big 12 Conference.

The sophomore offensive tackle was the Cougars’ lone representative named to this year’s preseason All-Big 12 team, which was released Wednesday.

The preseason all-conference team was voted on by media representatives who cover the league.

Suamataia played his first season for BYU in 2022 after transferring from Oregon.

The 6-foot-6, 315-pounder started 12 games at right tackle for the Cougars last season and never allowed a sack. He is slated to take over at left tackle for Blake Freeland in the upcoming season.

Suamataia earned a handful of honors following his redshirt freshman season at BYU, among them being named College Football Network All-Independent First Team, Phil Steele All-Independent Second Team and Midseason Freshman All-American Second Team by College Football News.

Suamataia was a five-star prospect coming out of Orem High and spent one year at Oregon before transferring to the BYU program.

He is one of four sophomores on the preseason All-Big 12 team, including three on the offensive side of the ball.

Texas leads all Big 12 teams with five players on the preseason all-conference teams, including the preseason Defensive Player of the Year, linebacker Jaylan Ford.

Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels was named the preseason Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, and Kansas State running back Treshaun Ward the Newcomer of the Year.

Kansas followed Texas by landing four players on the preseason All-Big 12 team, while Kansas State, Oklahoma State and TCU each had three.

There are a total of three players from the four teams that officially joined the Big 12 last week — BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF — that made it onto the preseason All-Big 12 list.

Cincinnati has the other two — punter Mason Fletcher and defensive lineman Dontay Corleone also made the team.

The other two Big 12 teams, Houston and UCF, are not represented on the preseason All-Big 12 team.

The conference will release its media preseason poll on Thursday. The Big 12 media days will take place July 12 and 13 in Arlington, Texas.

Preseason All-Big 12 football team

Offensive Player of the Year: Jalon Daniels, Kansas quarterback.

Jalon Daniels, Kansas quarterback. Defensive Player of the Year: Jaylan Ford, Texas linebacker.

Jaylan Ford, Texas linebacker. Newcomer of the Year: Treshaun Ward, Kansas State running back.

OFFENSE



QB — Jalon Daniels, Kansas.

RB — Richard Reese, Baylor.

RB — Devin Neal, Kansas.

FB — Ben Sinnott, Kansas State.

WR — Brennan Presley, Oklahoma State.

WR — Xavier Worthy, Texas.

WR — Jerand Bradley, Texas Tech.

TE — Ja’Tavion Sanders, Texas.

OL — Kingsley Suamataia, BYU.

OL — Mike Novitsky, Kansas.

OL — Cooper Beebe, Kansas State.

OL — Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas.

OL — Zach Frazier, West Virginia.

PK — Griffin Kell, TCU.

KR/PR — Phillip Brooks, Kansas State.

DEFENSE

